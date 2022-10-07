Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you have sensitive, acne-prone skin, sometimes that journey to a clear complexion feels like a never-ending one. You’ve tried every skincare product out there. You’ve switched to a gentle cleanser, balanced your skin’s pH with a nice toner, given it extra hydration and nourishment with serums and slathered it with cream and sunscreen day after day. So, what’s missing?

In many cases, the key to keeping your skin clear is not technically a “skincare product” at all — but it’s definitely a part of your routine. We’re talking about drying your face. Swapping out your towel for these Clean Skin Club towels instead could change your life forever!

Get the Clean Skin Club Clean Towels XL starting at just $18 at Amazon! Save when you subscribe! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 7, 2022, but are subject to change.

First things first — why is using your regular towel possibly contributing to your breakouts and irritation? Towels hanging in your bathroom are likely collecting plenty of yucky bacteria, not only from your skin but from toilet flushes (eek!) and cross-contamination with other people’s towels. If you use fabric softener, that could also lead to a waxy buildup on your skin.

In general, there are a lot of gross possibilities we don’t usually think about, but when you take a moment to consider them, it becomes obvious why using that towel on your face might be a bad idea. That’s why we’re so into these disposable towels!

These single-use towels come in packs of 50, 100 or 300. The more you buy, the more you save. You can also subscribe to save more — and to make sure you never run out. Worried about the whole disposable thing? These towels are actually 100% biodegradable, so you don’t have to feel bad about causing any environmental woes. Dry your skin in peace!

These super soft towels can also be used for other things, such as removing your makeup. Just wet and add some cleanser! Ditch the makeup wipes once and for all! You could also use them to help clean and dry your makeup brushes.

They’re chemical-free, preservative-free and fragrance-free, so you can count on these face towels to be “100% clean.” They come in a great space-saving box too to keep contamination away. Happy skin, here we come!

