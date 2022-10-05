Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We all know what colder weather means. Yes, it means the return of pumpkin-flavored everything, cute booties and fuzzy blankets — but there are downsides too. Most notably, our lips start to chap and shrivel up the second the temperature drops. It’s not just an appearance thing either. Chapped, cracking lips hurt!

So, you can apply and reapply that lip balm in your purse for some relief, even though you think it’s secretly making things worse, and you can throw a layer of sticky gloss on when you go out. Or you could make the switch to something that could change everything. Yeah, we’ll go with that one!

Get the Nooni Lip Oil for just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 5, 2022, but are subject to change.

This incredible lip oil is nothing short of iconic among K-beauty lovers, but if you haven’t yet discovered this cult-favorite find, we’d love to introduce it to you. Say goodbye to chapped, cracked, split, wrinkled, dry, withering lips and bring them back to life. The goal? Make them look and feel even better than they did in the summer!

There are four versions of this silky, non-sticky formula. Each of the four flavors is made with exfoliating apple water and is moisturizing thanks to a vitamin-rich botanical oil blend. You can expect slightly different effects depending on which one you choose though!

Appleberry is revitalizing but also has a lovely raspberry red tint that acts as a lip stain for color that lasts, letting you skip the matte lipstick. Applemint, on the other hand, is plumping for fuller-looking lips, so get ready for that cooling, tingly effect! Applecoco and Appletea round out the choices, both great options to help soothe, soften and nourish super dry lips!

All of these lip oil formulas contain no parabens, no sulfates, no phthalates and no gluten. They’re also vegan and cruelty-free! Apply and reapply whenever you feel necessary with the lovely doe-foot applicator.

Looking for a little extra boost? You’ll also notice a duo set available on the same Amazon page, featuring the Appleberry Lip Oil and the brand’s Applebutter Lip Mask for your beauty sleep. This set makes for a really great gift, in case you’re doing some birthday or holiday shopping. And hey, you could grab one for yourself too!

