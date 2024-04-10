Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There are two types of people at the dentist: those who floss and those who lie about it. It’s no secret that flossing can be uncomfortable, especially when you don’t do it every day. Everyone knows flossing is good for overall dental health, but many of Us see it as extra credit, not a requirement.

If the thought of hitting your gums with a waxed nylon string makes you twinge, you’re not alone — that’s probably why this water flosser has become such a hot commodity on Amazon. The high-tech device seems like it would cost thousands of dollars or would only be available to dental offices, but we’re in luck — it’s affordable and it’s on sale!

This water flosser combines water pulsation and pressure to remove up to 99.9% of plaque — much more than you can remove using a string — and thoroughly clean the areas your toothbrush can’t reach. Below the gumline and between the teeth are some of the toughest to clean, but that’s what this water flosser is for! Plaque and debris can cause gum disease, tooth decay and bad breath, so removing them does much more than make your pearly whites look whiter.

The device is waterproof, cordless, rechargeable and lightweight, perfect for small bathrooms or travel. It comes with four rotating tips, a magnetic charger, a tip case, a travel bag and a removable water reservoir that can be tossed in the dishwasher with your cups and bowls, so you’ll be totally set! Three different pressure settings allow for flexibility and precision, especially for people with sensitive gums.

It takes just 45 seconds to floss with this water flosser — there are really no excuses now! To use it, simply fill the reservoir with warm water, place the tip in your mouth and push start. You’ll want to either lean over the sink or floss in the shower as water will certainly drip!

Glide the tip along your gumline and between teeth, doing this along the front and back of each tooth; feel free to use whatever pressure and tip size feel best for you! The flosser comes with two jet tips, one orthodontic tip and one plaque-specific tip, so you can customize every flossing experience. It doesn’t matter whether you ate popcorn kernels or steak — this flosser can get it out!

And if you’re unsure about the efficacy, just know that this water flosser was the first to earn a Seal of Acceptance from the American Dental Association (ADA)…that’s a big deal! Plus, nearly 40,000 people are singing this device’s praises. Grab it for 30% off!

Get the Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser for $70 (originally $100) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 10, 2024, but are subject to change.

