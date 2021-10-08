We Tried Danke Super Hemp Products and This Is What Happened

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We went to the organic market recently, and somewhere between the snack aisle and the home essentials aisle, we noticed a trend. All along the shelves, across categories, more and more products were touting an ingredient: Hemp.

Yes, from seltzer to hand cream, CBD and “Made from Hemp” were splashed onto packaging. Could it be? Are the days of visiting a specialty shop in search of hemp goods finally behind us?

Yes, it seems hemp has gone mainstream, and it’s bringing CBD and cannabis with it.

It’s an exciting time. Years of research point towards these products helping ease pain and anxiety. It’s only natural in this day and age that we search for more, well, natural solutions. The only question is, which one?

After our marketplace epiphany, we set out to try some products and see for ourselves what effects they can have. That’s when we discovered DankeSuper.

An “ethnobotanical” brand, DankeSuper has a line of CBD and hemp products that are receiving some compelling reviews. So much so that we decided we had to give them a try. Keep reading to see what happened next.

So Wait, What Exactly is CBD Again?

Before we get into the products we tried, let’s get on the same page about CBD and hemp products, plus some background on how DankeSuper approaches the business.

You might be wondering what makes hemp different from marijuana. While both are classified as species of cannabis, they’re fairly different. It all comes down to a three-letter acronym you probably already know: THC. It’s the chemical compound in marijuana that makes you feel high. Hemp contains less than 0.3% THC, meaning it has no such effect. CBD — or at least the CBD you see in stores these days — is extracted from hemp. While it may increase your sense of calm, it won’t make you feel high.

So how is it that these products started to make their way into our local shops? The answer is the precise reason DankeSuper entered the business. In 2018, the Farm Bill essentially legalized the production of industrial hemp, removing its classification as marijuana.

For Daniel Kaufman, the founder of DankeSuper, who had long enjoyed the benefits of this natural wonder plant, the law provided the perfect opportunity to share his vision for a more environmentally connected world.

That is to say, DankeSuper wants to encourage its customers to look towards what grows around them for self-care. Their brand is dedicated to creating the highest quality, gourmet products that empower people to grow and care for themselves as they best see fit.

The result of that dedication is a modest but growing CBD and hemp-based collection, including oils, gummies, and body care products. Each product is organically grown, non-GMO, cruelty-free, vegan, and pesticide-free. After reading more about how each item was made and what they could potentially offer, we were sold.

Here Are the DankeSuper Products We Tried and Loved

We wanted to get the full picture of DankeSuper products, so we got one item from each of their categories. Each came in sleek and modern packaging that we’re pretty obsessed with. They’re now the prize pieces in our medicine cabinet.

One thing we want to emphasize before we get into our experience is that this article is not meant to serve as medical advice. While soothing, products sold by DankeSuper are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. You should consult your doctor before trying any new supplement, especially if you have an underlying medical condition.

Now, let’s get to the good stuff. This is what happened when we tried four of DankeSuper’s products.

The Clarity Tincture Helps You Stay Mindful All Day Long

First, we tried Clarity, one of DankeSuper’s three adaptogenic CBD oils. The others are called Balance and Decompress. Clarity, Balance, Decompress: CBD. Get it? Our first impression after we pulled out the dropper was that it smelled incredible. Inside Clarity is a heavenly mix of lemongrass, mint, and rosemary essential oils, mixed with hemp-derived CBD oil.

We squeezed a few drops of Clarity onto our tongues and were surprised to find that the oil tasted as good as it smelled. Soon after, we found that Clarity’s effects lived up to its name.

Within a short period of time, we were feeling more alert and well-rested. It was even easier to focus at work. One reviewer writes that Clarity “helps support a mindful state throughout the day,” and we totally agree.

Once You Try Pâte de Fruit, You’ll Never Look at Gummies the Same Way Again

DankeSuper’s Full Spectrum CBD Gummies combine pâte de fruit and full spectrum hemp extract to create one of the most delicious, well-textured edibles we’ve ever experienced. Using its adaptogenic formulations, these pâte de fruit gummies promote presence, balance, and productive sleep.

Literally translated, pâte de fruit (pronounced pat-d-fwee) means “fruit paste,” and that about sums these delectable gummies up. These yummy treats are made by thickening fruit purees with sugar and pectin, letting them gel, cutting them into pieces and then rolling them in sugar.

“I first tasted pâte de fruit when I was working in a high-end cooking goods store,” explained one fan of DankeSuper gummies. “We received a shipment to sell and sampled a box so we could know how to answer customers’ questions about them. It was all I could do to not eat the whole box.”

Pâte de fruit gummies are, in essence, extra-thick jam that you eat like candy. Because these jam-candies are made with pectic rather than gelatin, they have a yielding, pleasant feel when you bite into them.

Another DankeSuper customer raved, “They aren’t gummy like gummy bears but are firmly tender, solid, and supple. Combine that texture with the slight granular crunch of the sugar they are rolled in and you come away with an irresistible confection.”

We found that just one Full Spectrum CBD gummy helped lull us into a much-needed peaceful and restorative sleep. Harnessing its adaptogenic powers, this gummy is the perfect way to find a sense of bedtime balance after a long day at work.

The Flavors of DSquared8 Delta-8 Fruit Therapy Wowed Us

Next up, we tried another adaptogenic gummy called Delta-8 Fruit Therapy. You may have heard of Delta-9 THC before. Maybe you’ve even had a bad experience, as the strain is known to occasionally cause panic attacks. Delta-8 is a minor cannabinoid that, according to DankeSuper, “produces less of a psychoactive punch.”

Using the same pâte de fruit as the Full Spectrum CBD gummies, Delta-8 Fruit Therapy captures the very essence of fresh, ripe summer fruits in a small sugar-coated cube. These delectable morsels come in four different flavors: Pina colada, strawberry, blood orange, and guava.

DankeSuper’s pâte de fruit is sourced either from fair trade relationships in Central America or freshly made puree when seasonally available. We went for the blood orange flavor, which tasted incredible. It was clear it was made from fruit rather than loads of sugar.

Knowing the right dosage for Delta-8 is different for everyone. We opted to eat only half of one gummy block to ensure that we didn’t overdo it. Less than an hour later, we were feeling calm, relaxed, and a little lifted. We’d certainly call it a ‘high’ feeling, though it wasn’t as intense as what we’d expect to feel with Delta-9 or any other strong strain of marijuana.

Since the first tasting, we’ve gravitated towards these adaptogenic edibles at the end of the day as a means to rest and unwind. Half a gummy generally does the trick.

You can read a little bit more about the Delta-8 gummies here.

Super 01

Super 01 is DankeSuper’s boosted version of its CBD tinctures. It’s “ultra-strength” with 100 mg of CBD versus Clarity’s 20 mg. We decided to give this one a try right before bed, as it’s meant to help soothe anxiety and issues falling asleep. Given that we fell asleep soundly and stayed in a deep sleep throughout the night, we’d have to rate this one 5-stars. If the Sunday Scaries are familiar to you, we’d recommend trying this. We fell asleep relaxed and woke up feeling rested and clear-headed.

After such a nice experience, we wanted to get a little bit of a better sense of where DankeSuper sources its ingredients from and, to our delight, found that they partner with PSC Group as their supplier. PSC Group uses a non-GMO breeding program to extract CBD from hemp grown in Colorado.

Learn more about that process and what makes PSC Group such a trailblazer in the hemp industry here.

This Body Cream Soothes and Calms, All While Smelling Amazing

Lastly, we tried DankeSuper’s body cream. This product doesn’t have any CBD, but the natural hemp extract is still soothing and calming. We rubbed it on our legs and arms, where our skin tends to get dry, and wow, does this smell amazing.

With a shea butter base and notes of bergamot, grapefruit, lily of the valley, jasmine, cedar wood, amber, and musk, simply rubbing on lotion felt like a trip to the spa.

Even better, the lotion absorbed quickly into the skin, so we never felt greasy or sticky. Ultimately after a few applications, our skin was looking more radiant and youthful. One reviewer said her mom actually stole this cream from her, and we can see why.

When your mom starts stealing your product, you know you’ve got a winner in your beauty line-up.

Ready to Give DankeSuper Products a Go?

We don’t want to be just another voice in the CBD hype crowd but to be honest, DankeSuper makes it hard not to be. We seriously loved each of the products we tried and can’t wait to explore the rest of their collection. Whether you’re in search of a CBD brand that prioritizes ethically sourced ingredients or you’re new to the hemp scene, DankeSuper is a starting point you can feel good about.

What’s more, these products are actually priced below market value. A quick swing around competitors shows that DankeSuper is offering its CBD and hemp items at a bit of a steal. If you’re looking to stock up or simply experiment with adaptogens and CBD without breaking the bank, DankeSuper might be right for you.

Check out their website here and learn more about their entire line of products and how hemp and CBD can transform your life.

