We’re Wearing These Sporty Wedge Booties Everywhere

Goodbye, sore feet! While we all love our beloved high heels, there is a way to score a heightened look sans the discomfort. Lucky for you, the Shop With Us team has spied a pair of wedge booties that serve up stylish flair and the height you love. Even better, this sporty design is the newest addition to the Nordstrom sale rack!

See It: Check out the Linea Paolo Felicia Wedge Bootie at Nordstrom for only $90 (25 percent off the original price of $119.95) while it’s still in stock.

The Linea Paolo Felicia Wedge Bootie is a street style must-have. The 2.5-inch inch heel and half inch platform offer support for a comfortable wear all day long. Crafted with a leather upper and side zip closure, this pick is perfect for fashionistas who are obsessed with adding camo prints to their arsenal. Suave and sporty, these wedges are ideal for a day or night on the town.

Available in two shades, including black with a dark grey print suede and dark navy print suede, these wedge booties will mix and match with your wardrobe easily. Hitting the Nordstrom rack with a 25 percent off markdown, this design won’t break the bank.

The shoe can easily be dressed up or down. From casual Fridays at work to your weekend style, you can count on these wedges to go the distance with your wardrobe. You can even wear these comfy shoes while running errands.

Shoppers who purchased this pair adore its super comfortable design. Reviewers love that its neutral hue pairs well with everything, while others believe that these shoes are worth the investment. One shopper even noted that they “fit extremely well on narrow feet.”

Wear these booties with leather leggings, a T-shirt and a double face coat for a no-fuss look. You can even switch gears with skinny jeans, a bodysuit, a leather jacket and a cross-body bag to grab drinks with friends. Thinking of a work ensemble? Team with a fit and flare dress, a boyfriend blazer and a hobo bag for a stylish finish.

Ready to shop? Sizes 4 to 13 are currently up for grabs, so we recommend purchasing your size while it’s still in stock.

See It: Grab the Linea Paolo Felicia Wedge Bootie at Nordstrom for only $90 — down from $119.95 (at 25 percent off).

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!