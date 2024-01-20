Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Please note, deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Welcome to the weekend — you made it! It’s only right that you treat yourself to some new fashion, beauty and home finds. Luckily, so many of our favorite brands have deals going on right now, so we can celebrate properly!

Ready to shop? See our 15 favorite online shopping deals for this weekend below. You’ll find picks from Sharper Image, Macy’s, Coco & Eve, Amazon and more!

Sharper Image

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: The Winter Wonder Event just kicked off, offering 20% off sitewide plus a free shipping rebate. This sale runs through the end of the weekend. There’s so much cool tech, but we need this Heated Ice Scraper ASAP — was $50, now $40 with code WONDER at checkout!

Shop more Winter Wonder Event deals at Sharper Image!

Anthropologie

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: With over 4,000 items currently on sale, Anthropologie is a must-shop destination this weekend. The wintry magic of this Daily Practice Turtleneck Sweater Dress has captured our attention — was $158, now $99.95!

Shop more amazing deals at Anthropologie!

Madewell

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: You can take an extra 50% off sale items at Madewell right now with code EVENBETTER. That means this Rosedale Blazer, which was $188, starts at just $50 with code!

Shop more amazing deals at Madewell!

Coco & Eve

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Take 25% off hair treatment bestsellers! Don’t know where to start? This Miracle Hair Elixir could boost shine and softness while reducing frizz — originally $29, now $21!

Shop more hair treatment deals at Coco & Eve!

Spanx

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: There are so many Spanx sale pieces that are at least half off. If you want to rock a fitted dress, you need to check out this Leather-Like Sleeveless Sheath Dress — 70% off!

Shop more amazing deals at Spanx!

Wayfair

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: The Bed & Bath Sale is on! This is your sign to finally replace your old towels with this Darcelle Turkish Cotton Bath Towel Set — was $73, now $41!

Shop more Bed & Bath deals at Wayfair!

Macy’s

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Last chance! Take an extra 20% off select sale and clearance styles with code WINTER through Sunday. Who’s ready to bundle up in this Lauren Ralph Lauren Exploded Plaid Blanket Wrap? It was originally $68, but it’s $41 with code!

Shop more sale deals at Macy’s!

Express

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Take 70% off select styles — and an extra 60% off clearance! Elevate so many outfits in your wardrobe with the help of these Faux Leather ’90s Slim Pants —marked down from $98 to $29!

Shop more amazing deals at Express!

Balsam Hill

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Take up to 50% off in the Winter White Sale — and get free shipping on everything! Cozy up on the couch with this Lodge Faux Fur Throw — was $149, now $79!

Shop more of the Winter White Sale at Balsam Hill!

Dermelect

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Dermelect has so many exclusive sets that let you save big and simplify your beauty routine. For those dealing with weak nails and dry cuticles, grab this Natural Nail Repair Strengthening Kit — $18 in savings!

Shop more bundle deals at Dermelect!

Amazon

Countless deals across the site! Shop our picks from top categories below:

Our Absolute Favorite Fashion Deal: It doesn’t get much cozier than this Andrew Marc Teddy Jacket — was $84, now starting at $41!

Our Absolute Favorite Beauty Deal: This DHC Deep Cleansing Oil is a holy grail for so many shoppers. Originally $28, it’s currently $16!

Our Absolute Favorite Home Deal: Elevate your bedroom and protect your skin and hair with this MR&HM Satin Pillowcase set — was $13, now $8!

Our Absolute Favorite Tech Deal: Digital cameras are making a serious comeback! This cute Camkory camera was $50, but it’s on sale for $40!

Our Absolute Favorite Pet Deal: If you adopted your pup, this Embark Dog DNA Test can reveal his/her breed and even relatives — was $129, now $99!

Shop more amazing deals at Amazon here!

