Welcome to the weekend — you made it! It’s only right that you treat yourself to some new fashion, beauty and home finds. Luckily, so many of our favorite brands have deals going on right now, so we can celebrate properly!

Ready to shop? See our 15 favorite online shopping deals for this weekend below. You’ll find picks from Ulta, Bernardo, Wayfair, Amazon and more!

Nordstrom

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Take 15% off face moisturizers for a limited time! There are so many luxurious choices, but this Fresh Rose & Hyaluronic Acid Deep Hydration Moisturizer might have the absolute best value. 72 hours of deep hydration! Was $46, now $39!

Shop more face moisturizers on sale at Nordstrom here!

Ulta

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: From now through January 20, take up to 45% off jumbo-sized haircare. Time to get Rachel Green hair with Jennifer Aniston‘s LolaVie Restorative Shampoo — was $59, now $47!

Shop more jumbo haircare on sale at Ulta here!

Zappos

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Sale styles are up to 60% off! Brave the snow in these cozy-cute, waterproof Sorel Out N About™ III Conquest boots — originally $145, now $65!

Shop more products on sale at Zappos here!

Banana Republic Factory

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: It’s the Closet Refresh Event! Take 50% off practically everything and get an extra 25% off with you Gap Inc. credit card with code BRCARDVIP. This Slub Ribbed Henley T-Shirt is even an extra 20% off at checkout!

Shop more from the sitewide sale at Banana Republic Factory here!

Dermstore

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Through the end of January, Dermstore is offering up to 40% off (plus an extra 10% off) select winter must-haves for skin, hair and more. Use code EXTRA10 at checkout to grab this epic Best of Dermstore Anti-Aging Kit, valued at $504, for $88!

Shop more last-chance sale items at Dermstore here!

Bernardo

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: The Winter Weekend Event is on! If you need a warm winter coat, this is your chance to take an extra 20% off outerwear styles $100+. Use code WINTER20 to save big on this mega-chic and sustainable Charleston Long Puffer Coat. Was $220, now $119 with code!

Shop more outerwear on sale at Bernardo here!

Jenny Lemons

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Anyone with a fun fashion sense (and a sweet tooth) will quickly fall for this Frosted Cinnamon Bun Hair Claw. Compliments: incoming! Originally $18, now $11!

Shop more products on sale at Jenny Lemons here!

J.Crew

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Take an extra 70% off sale styles during The End of Season Sale with code SHOPSALE. We very much have our eye on this jewel-accented Cropped Faux-Leather Jacket — was $278, now $75 with code!

Shop more End of Season deals at J.Crew here!

Wayfair

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: The Winter Clearance Event is on, and thousands of items are on sale! Sleep like royalty with these Alwyn Home Egyptian Cotton Sateen Sheets on your bed. The set is 73% off!

Shop more Winter Clearance deals at Wayfair here!

Tory Burch

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: We can always count on Tory Burch to have a stocked sale section. This time around, we’ll be adding this Virginia Bucket Bag to our cart — was $248, now $169!

Shop more products on sale at Tory Burch here!

Amazon

Countless deals across the site! Shop our picks from top categories below:

Our Absolute Favorite Fashion Deal: Let’s celebrate, because the lace-trim cami is back in style, and this The Drop Natalie top is on sale — 34% off!

Our Absolute Favorite Beauty Deal: Dealing with dull winter skin? Pick up a bottle of this illuminating I’m From Rice Toner — 36% off!

Our Absolute Favorite Home Deal: It’s getting cold out there. Keep warm with this popular Lasko Oscillating Ceramic Space Heater — 30% off!

Our Absolute Favorite Amazon Device Deal: Been thinking about a video doorbell? Did you know you could get a bestseller for under $40? This Blink Video Doorbell is now 40% off!

Our Absolute Favorite Health and Fitness Deal: Mix one of these Naturalplus Everfit Protein Balance Powder packets into a glass of water to “unlock your lightest and strongest self” — 62% off!

Shop more products on sale at Amazon here!

