My summer uniform is pretty simple: white top + blue jeans + sneakers or sandals. Rinse and repeat! Since I spend most of the year looking as pale as Essie’s Marshmallow nail polish (with a slight hint of Ballet Slippers), this season is my one time to shine with tan skin.

A crisp white tee, tank, button-down or blouse makes any outfit look instantly polished. It also makes the perfect beach cover-up! Below is a list of 17 white tops for every shape and size. Stay chic in these easy-breezy summer styles!

1. Featuring flutter sleeves and large Swiss dots, this V-neck blouse is universally flattering! Take this top from day to night — originally $35, now just $32!

2. Effortlessly cool and versatile, this boyfriend-fit button-down is a closet staple! You can wear this top on its own or as a swimsuit cover-up — originally $33, now just $28!

3. Casual and comfortable, this oversized white tee is also surprisingly flattering. And the side slit allows extra air flow on a hot summer day — just $27!

4. Date night dream top! This cowl neck satin top is silky-smooth and sultry — just $19!

5. This halter-neck racerback crop top is an elevated basic! Style this soft tank with high-waisted jeans or a midi skirt — just $24!

6. The no. 1 bestseller in women’s sports bras, this longline tank is really more of an athletic crop top. We’d rock this padded piece from the country club to the night club — originally $27, now just $23!

7. This corset-style crop top will make you look snatched while keeping you comfy — originally $36, now just $25!

8. Love linen? This lightweight linen button-down belongs in your summer wardrobe — just $110!

9. This ribbed knit crop top looks nearly identical to the popular Aritzia tank but for a fraction of the cost. And the best part is, you can go bra-free — just $26!

10. Totally on trend! We’ve seen this strapless twist-knot knit top all over social media — just $22!

11. Calling all brides-to-be! This lace halter-neck top is a stunning option for a pre-wedding event or even your honeymoon — originally $29, now just $25!

12. This off-the-shoulder white tee is flirty in that just-rolled-out-of-bed kind of way. Pair this top with blue jeans for an all-American classic look — originally $47, now just $23!

13. Designed with a drapey neckline and loose 3/4-length sleeves, this relaxed-fit blouse looks especially chic when tucked into pants — originally $46, now just $29!

14. This Free People tank is soft, slouchy and on sale! “Very flattering and comfortable for my larger chest and not flat belly,” one customer commented” — originally $20, now just $16!

15. This flutter-sleeve top from Anthropologie feels like it’s straight out of a boho fairytale! Light and breezy — just $68!

16. Available in regular and plus sizes, this one-shoulder top is a fresh take on a basic tank. Shoppers love the fit and fabric — just $38!

17. Go from the office to out on the town in this classy English Factory top with shirred puff sleeves — just $70!

