Why Daily Harvest Is Our Favorite Meal Delivery Company

When there’s not enough time to cook a meal at home and not enough money to order takeout, the happiest medium is meal delivery. Meal delivery has taken the world by storm, allowing people to have delicious, home-cooked meals without having to think about making time in their busy days.

Today, there are tons of different meal delivery services to choose from, and it’s been tough to say which one is necessarily the best … until now.

Daily Harvest is our new favorite meal delivery service, and it’s about to be yours, too. Find out why this brand’s commitment to changing the way we eat can improve the way we eat — or simply head over to their website and try it out for yourself today!

What Is Daily Harvest?

Daily Harvest is a meal delivery service that wants to increase the number of fruits and vegetables you eat daily. Daily Harvest sends you pre-prepared smoothies, Harvest Bowls, soups, and more that only require you to blend them or heat them up to get a nutritious and delicious meal in minutes.

When founder Rachel Drori realized that her busy schedule was getting in the way of healthy eating, she knew she had to make a change. Instead of eating hearty, nutritious meals, she just found whatever she could in her pantry and called it a day.

“I regularly found myself grabbing a handful of whatever snack I could find and calling it lunch,” says Drori, “I was sacrificing nourishing food for convenient food.”

We know this problem all too well. Finding the time to cook a meal is already a lot to ask, but trying to make it healthy and nutritious? It seems like an impossible feat.

Thankfully, Daily Harvest was born to combine convenience with nourishment. Daily Harvest focuses on dishes made with fruits or veggies as a central ingredient, so you know from the get-go that you’re getting quality food to re-energize your body and mind.

What Makes Daily Harvest Different?

There are plenty of ways Daily Harvest stands out from other meal delivery kits, but a few are extra special.

Fresh, Frozen, and Fabulous

Most meal delivery services will send you ingredients and recipes to make your own meals. Shipping out fresh ingredients sounds like a good idea in theory, but in practice, it’s difficult to use your ingredients before they go bad.

Daily Harvest delivers all of their meals made with ingredients frozen at peak ripeness, meaning they’re at their most delicious and nutrient-dense no matter when you decide to eat them. It helps eliminate food waste while ensuring a high-quality meal whenever your mouth starts watering.

But don’t think Daily Harvest is like other pre-made meals you might find in the freezer aisle. Daily Harvest’s foods are all-natural and contain no chemicals or ingredients you can’t pronounce. In fact, they’re so confident in their ingredients that they put the main ones right on the front of the packaging.

Foods That Come Prepared

No more opening your meal prep package just to find a full hour of work ahead of you. Because Daily Harvest’s foods come frozen, they’re practically ready to eat. Since those foods come frozen, it also means that they’re already prepared to be eaten. All you need to do is heat them up or blend them to enjoy each dish. It’s that easy.

While these meals are delicious on their own, they can also lay the foundation for customization. We love adding some of our favorite protein powder to their smoothies, and we’ve added some chicken to their harvest bowls to make them feel a little more home-cooked.

Still, that’s just us. There’s no wrong way to enjoy Daily Harvest’s meals, and half of the convenience is that you can have a delicious and nourishing meal wherever you roam. Whether you’re at the office or home, you don’t need to sacrifice time to eat something great.

Making a Difference for the World

Each time you order a meal from Daily Harvest, you can feel good about yourself and the world around you. This brand is committed to improving how we grow food and how we eat food because they understand that the two go hand-in-hand.

Industrial farming is generally the standard practice used to grow produce en masse. This process often involves using heavy pesticides and fertilizers to mass produce fruits and vegetables and enhances their shelf life in the store.

The problem with this is that this allows synthetic materials to end up in the soil, food, and water that eventually get inside of us. The process of factory farming — especially in the dairy industry — is also a contributor to harmful greenhouse gasses in the environment.

Daily Harvest is committed to turning the tides by helping farmers transition to more sustainable practices to bring food to your table. By moving from non-organic to organic farming, farmers are able to make soil healthier and more nutrient-dense all around … but the process isn’t cheap.

That’s why Daily Harvest partnered with the American Farmland Trust and CCOF to help bring historically underrepresented farmers the financial and technical support needed to scale sustainable practices in their businesses.

This funding boost not only benefits the farmers, but it benefits you. With more farmers using sustainable practices, you can have more peace of mind knowing what you’re putting into your body.

Why We Love Daily Harvest

We’ve been using Daily Harvest for a few weeks now to help get in those extra fruits and veggies when busy life is just taking its toll. And it’s been a night and day difference.

The fact that everything is already prepared and ready to go is a major bonus compared to similar meal kit services because you don’t need to do anything on your own. Depending on the package’s instructions, you just throw the meals into the microwave, stovetop, or oven. Even the smoothies just require you to add your milk of choice before blending.

The convenience is definitely a stand-out, but it doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice flavor. These foods taste just as good as they make you feel.

We especially loved the Harvest Bowls, which are their versions of healthy, savory bowls. The Cremini + Asparagus Pot Pie and Red Lentil + Cumin flavors were so unique and tasty, we forgot they came frozen.

All of their meals and snacks are also dairy-free, so these are all vegetarian and vegan-friendly options. Still, if you like animal proteins like fish, eggs, or meat, you can always add your own omnivore-friendly ingredients to these dishes to personalize them however you like.

Oh, and did we mention these plant-based options are gluten-free, too? That means they’re keto-friendly. There’s really nothing not to love about what Daily Harvest is doing to amp up your plant-based food intake, as they also help make farming more sustainable for all.

Bon Appétit!

Daily Harvest might deliver frozen meals right to your door, but everything is fresh and high-quality. In fact, these frozen meals ensure that flavors are locked in at their peak ripeness, so you get the best flavors and nutrients in every single bite.

Meals are prepared for you already, so you don’t need to budget time in your schedule to cook a meal. And since these are affordably priced, you don’t need to budget money in your bank account to be able to buy them, either.

Daily Harvest is also committed to ensuring the sustainability of farming throughout the globe by investing in efforts to help underrepresented farmers switch from non-organic to organic agriculture.

All of these reasons and more are exactly why we put Daily Harvest at the top of the food chain when it comes to meal delivery services.

If you’re ready to dig in, get started with your first shipment today.

