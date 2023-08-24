Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One girl who definitely knows her skincare is Hunter Schafer. The Euphoria star has graced television screens since the show’s debut in 2019, and in nearly every episode, her character Jules has sported a quirky or colorful makeup look — with Schafer bringing similarly stylish vibes to every red carpet she attends. Naturally, in every appearance, her skin always looks absolutely exquisite. In 2020, the actress became an official Global Brand Ambassador for Shiseido Makeup, and she’s often discussed how big of a fan she is of the brand and their approach to beauty.

“By partnering with Shiseido, I want to bring more visibility to the notion that you can move beyond one beauty ideal or standard. I’m about leveling up and finding your own frequency in makeup,” Schafer said in a Shiseido Q&A. In her partnership she’s also shared her top favorite Shiseido products — including one hydrating sunscreen which we think is perfect for incorporating into any daily routine!

Shiseido’s Urban Environment SPF 42 Fresh-Moisture Sunscreen is a daily sunscreen that moisturizes and hydrates skin for a fresh, dewy look. Dubbing itself “more than a sunscreen,” this powerful cream includes hyaluronic acid to make skin look amazing even while you’re shielding it from the elements. Most importantly, it protects your precious skin against both the sun’s harmful UV rays and outside pollution, keeping it quenched and supple for 12 hours at a time.

The ingredients are the stars of the show in this hard-working sunscreen. Of course, we know hyaluronic acid is a big name in skincare, delivering, attracting and retraining moisture. Pearl light powder reflects red light away from flesh to make uneven tones and dullness less noticeable while SPF 42 protects against UVA/UVB rays and also adds moisture for 12 hours of hydration. The sunscreen is water-resistant for up to 40 minutes, and is free of oxybenzone, octinoxate and parabens, as well as being non-comodegenic. Of over 100 women who tested the product, 100% said it made their skin more hydrated and radiant, while 99% said it made their skin feel plumper and fine lines less visible after just four weeks of regular use.

For best results, Shiseido suggests applying the Shiseido Urban Environment SPF 42 Fresh-Moisture Sunscreen daily — and daily sunscreen application should certainly be part of your routine already! Apply it in the morning before makeup application, since it’s excellent for layering over. Simply smooth evenly and generously over face and neck and be sure to wait at least 15 minutes before heading outside and exposing skin to the sun. Wear it alone or with your full face done up; either way, you’ll be moisturized and guarded from the elements.

Grab Hunter Schafer’s favorite sunscreen now on Amazon, and feel the difference protecting and pampering your skin really makes!

