Hyaluronic acid is a common ingredient featured in topical skincare treatments, but did you know that you can take it as an ingestible supplement too? While different serums and creams help your complexion appear more radiant, taking care of your skin from the inside out at the same time can garner even better results!

We found a supplement that delivers you a daily dose of 100% pure hyaluronic acid that may be seriously beneficial for anyone who deals with dry skin. These capsules from Wild Nutrition are designed to help intensely hydrate the skin to make it appear more supple, plus provide a slew of other benefits that you won’t get from using a topical treatment alone!

Get the Bespoke Woman Hyaluronic Acid supplement with free shipping for $52 at Wild Nutrition!

Each bottle of this supplement contains a month’s supply of hyaluronic acid in the form of capsules, which you only have to take once daily. You can take it at any time of day, and you don’t even have to eat a meal with this supplement — because it’s derived from natural ingredients! These capsules are also ethically sourced, contain no added fillers and are both vegan and cruelty-free. These are all important factors to Us when selecting supplements, so we’re completely intrigued.

This supplement is described as giving “extra support for collagen formation, maintaining the skin’s elasticity and maximizing skin hydration” by Henrietta Norton, who is the co-founder and formulator for Wild Nutrition. It may also help better control acne and delay signs of premature aging, but the more surprising benefits have nothing to do with the skin at all!

Taking this supplement may also help with joint pain, which does make sense, considering it assists with collagen support that also impacts the bones. One reviewer did note they began seeing improvements with their “general mobility” after taking this supplement, which is a major plus. See? These are just some of the added perks you may receive from consistently taking an ingestible version of hyaluronic acid. That said, we don’t think it’s necessary to completely change up your everyday skincare routine and stop using your hyaluronic acid-infused serums — but adding this daily supplement into the mix could take your regimen to the next level. Hello, hydration!

