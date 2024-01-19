Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re one of the people impacted by the recent slamming of snow or ice, then you’re probably already thinking about your favorite pair of winter boots. These boots strive to help keep you safe and protected without slipping and sliding on ice — and honestly, they’re a complete need if you live in the northern parts of the country. But what if you don’t prefer bulky winter boots but wish there were a way to wear your favorite Ugg boots while making sure they have the traction you need? Well, we found winter cleats you can wear over your favorite boots. You’ll want to add these to your winter fashion arsenal!

The Yaktrax Walk Traction Cleats will definitely help with the massive winter storm that just swept by most of the country. Essentially, they’re a set of slip-ons with abrasion-resistant 1.2 mm steel coils and zinc coating to help protect your shoes and feet from the throes of winter weather. They also have an elastic outer band with heel tab for easy accessibility.

Although styling an outfit with these winter cleats isn’t usually top of mind, you could throw them on top of your favorite Ugg boots or your favorite sneakers to make them ice and snow appropriate. These cleats come in S to L sizing, and you can either get one pair or two.

Reviewing these effective snow cleats, one Amazon shopper said, “We just had an ice storm with snow on top. I thought I could take my dog out in the driveway in my snow boots. WRONG! I barely made it 10 feet before I almost fell. I immediately put these on my athletic shoes and walked over a mile in the ice/snow without ever losing my footing, even with a 55 pound bulldog pulling me along! Someone else recommended this to me, and I am forever thankful to her for sending me the link!”

Another Amazon reviewer added, “I have had and used yaktrax for a few winters now. They’ve saved me from numerous falls trying to get from the parking lots into work office. I just bought a pair for my daughter and granddaughter for their safety this winter, as they both work at the hospital. Yaktrax are easy to put on or take off and allow you to walk or run if needed in the worst weather without slipping or falling. I highly recommend yaktrax!”

One more Amazon reviewer noted, “I used these for the first time on a walk through town when it was 32*F and ACTIVELY RAINING (which I didn’t realize when I started walking). I was walking mostly on streets, so there was lots of ice, some fresh and snow-covered, and some built up over the last couple of days. My Yaktrax worked great! I didn’t slip once, and I could hardly tell I was wearing anything extra with my boots! I highly recommend them!”

So, if you need a durable alternative that will allow you to wear cute shoes without slipping, this option from Yaktrax may be perfect for you!

See it: Get the Yaktrax Walk Traction Cleats for $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of January 19, 2024, but may be subject to change.

