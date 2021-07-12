Loved By Celebs and Pediatricians: The Vitamins Your Baby Needs

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

From the outside looking in, it seems as if celebrities lead pretty busy lives. From shooting movies to appearing at social events to attending premieres, their schedules must be packed with glamorous engagements. That’s all it is, right?

Well, probably not. Celebrities are people too, and plenty of them have kids to look after. Like us, celebrities must find a balance between their busy everyday lives and their families.

When it comes to taking care of children, those in the infant and toddler category are perhaps the most time-consuming to supervise. You have to look after them 24/7 — it’s basically like a full-time job. So, how do on-the-move people like celebrities manage both their careers and their kids?

One method is to find small ways to make each day run just a little bit smoother. For tons of celebs, this means subscribing to a delivery service for freshly-made baby food. This service is called Yumi. Plus, with a new multivitamin made from whole food for the whole family, Yumi is giving busy parents and parents of picky eaters a brand new way to pack nutrition into their family’s diet.

Celebrities Are All Posting About This Multivitamin for the Whole Family

Ashlee Simpson Ross is a busy working mom with three kids, including baby Ziggy Blu, born in 2020 with husband Evan Ross. With a career and kiddos to look after, it’s no wonder the reality star and doting mama recently shared the newest offering from Yumi: a whole food multivitamin gummy designed for the whole family. Posted to her Instagram, Simpson thanked Yumi for its Multivitamin Biteamin, the first of its kind whole food gummy made from 15 fruits and vegetables that delivers on 21 vitamins and minerals.

Even supermom Mindy Kaling is on-board with this new multivitamin. The mom of two loves Yumi and posted about it on her Instagram Stories. In toddler, kid and adult form, it’s a hack to health and nutrition that celeb families are loving.

Celebrities Are Loving This Baby Food Delivery Service

When it comes to Yumi’s food, public figures like John Stamos, Molly Sims, Gigi Hadid and many more are loving this popular baby food brand.

You could say that Yumi represents quintessential L.A.: It’s organic, it’s plant-based and it’s all-natural. They offer a wide variety of healthy, seasonally-inspired baby meals, like Ratatouille and Polenta Mushroom Bolognese.

It’s no surprise that Yumi is huge with celebs in L.A. and everywhere else. It’s the only brand out there that delivers freshly-made baby food directly to customers’ doorsteps — every parent’s dream.

At this point, you’re probably wondering one thing: Does it really live up to the hype? Although trendy, celebrity-loved products are enticing, they don’t always hit the mark.

Fortunately, Yumi is the real deal — they have earned the support of several pediatricians, nutritionists and health experts. Each one of their recipes is rooted in science and designed to keep your baby healthy and strong.

Loved by celebs, backed by pediatricians — Yumi gives your baby the vitamins and nutrients they need.

Yumi: The Science-Focused Baby Food Brand That Truly Cares About Kids

Whether you’re a celebrity or not, your parenting priorities are likely similar: All you want is to keep your kids safe, healthy and happy.

The same can be said for Angela Sutherland and Evelyn Rusli, co-founders of Yumi.

When Angela became pregnant for the first time, she started doing some research, as most parents do. As she looked into various baby food options, she quickly realized that none of the existing store-bought brands met her high standards.

So, with this dilemma in mind, she decided to create her own baby food company. She set out to provide parents with an option for fresh, nutrition-first meals and snacks for their babies and toddlers.

Today, the company is thriving, and parents everywhere are loving it.

What really makes Yumi stand out among its competitors is their dedication to science. All of their recipes are rooted in extensive scientific research.

It all began with one basic fact: The first 1,000 days of a baby’s life are the most important for their brain, metabolism, body and immune system development. In other words, what you feed your baby during this time period will have a major impact on their growth.

With this in mind, the Yumi team created a regimen of baby and toddler food that provides the proper nutrients during each phase of a child’s early life.

On Yumi’s website, you’ll see that their meals are divided into eight stages, beginning at 6+ months. When you sign up for a Yumi subscription, their team of nutritionists helps you determine which type of food your baby should be eating at their age. That way, you can be certain that they’re getting all the vitamins and nutrients they need.

Though the meals in each stage differ, they do have certain qualities in common. Yumi excludes certain ingredients and substances from its products to better support the healthy development of our kids.

Here are a few of the ingredients that Yumi excludes:

Gluten.

Dairy.

The “Big 9” Allergens (this list includes milk, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, crustacean shellfish, wheat, soy, sesame).

Preservatives.

GMOs.

Added Sugars.

When you buy baby food, you want to be absolutely sure that it does not contain any potentially harmful ingredients. We love that Yumi is completely transparent about everything that goes into their meals, so we never have to worry about things like that again.

Yumi truly cares about kids — that’s why all of their recipes are supported by science.

Getting Your Baby’s Eating Schedule On-Track Is Simple With Yumi

Parents of young children have a million things to keep track of every day. When you subscribe to Yumi, you can cross one of those things off your list: baby food.

Yumi helps parents figure out exactly how much food and what kind of meals their babies should be eating every day. When you sign up for Yumi, their nutritionists will provide a personalized recommendation for these factors based on your baby’s birthday. They do all the hard work, saving you precious time and energy.

Also, since Yumi runs a subscription-based service, once you set up your delivery schedule, you’ll never have to worry about re-ordering or running to the store for baby food again.

The company offers subscription plans for every family’s needs, and their most popular is called the Milestone Plan. Basically, this plan contains a customized, organic selection of meals for your baby every single week. As your little one gets older, the meals will adjust too. In this way, the meal plan caters to your baby’s particular developmental needs.

With over sixty unique meals on the menu, your baby will be exposed to a huge variety of flavors and ingredients. This may even help shape the taste preferences in the future — in other words, they might not be so picky about vegetables and fruits when they grow up.

The Milestone Plan is truly unique — we can’t think of another brand doing anything quite like it.

However, no matter which plan you decide on, you’ll receive freshly-made meals weekly, each targeted towards meeting all of your baby’s nutritional needs. When you subscribe to Yumi, your baby’s health is in good hands.

A Weekly Baby-Food Delivery Makes the Perfect Gift for New Parents

So, maybe you’re not a parent yet, or your kids are already way past baby-food age. Well, if you’re still intrigued by the idea of Yumi, and you want to join the fun, there is a way to do so: Give the gift of Yumi.

If you have new parents in your life, Yumi makes the absolute perfect present.

The brand offers two gifting choices: gift cards and direct meal deliveries. If you pick the gift card option, you can either send the card alone, or you can include an adorable journal and bib for the baby.

On the other hand, the meal delivery option lets you choose the number of meals per order, as well as the number of weeks you’d like to have meals delivered. You can send the parents up to three meals per day for up to five weeks!

Either one of these choices would make an excellent gift for new parents. It’s a practical time-saver that will certainly help relieve a bit of that new-baby stress. Moreover, it shows just how much you care about the health and well-being of the new baby.

So, next time you need to pick out a baby shower gift, you know exactly where to turn!

How Yumi Is Addressing Heavy Metal Concerns

Finally, we’d be remiss not to discuss one current event — the discovery of toxic heavy metals in certain store-bought baby foods.

Any current or future parent would be incredibly concerned to hear about these findings. Supposedly, some commercial baby food brands contain significant levels of arsenic, lead, cadmium and mercury. Yikes.

Fortunately, Yumi takes this crisis very seriously.

Yumi only partners with trusted, USDA Certified Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified farms. Moreover, they carefully test all ingredients and finished products for heavy metals. Likewise, because they do not use any artificial additives, they avoid the risk of adding unwanted substances to their food. Yumi also received the Purity Award from the Clean Label Project, which is a third-party expert that tests for over 400 environmental and industrial toxins.

For more info on the other steps that Yumi has taken to fight heavy metals, visit their website.

Wrapping It Up

As you can tell, Yumi is a baby and kid food company unlike any other. It’s clear that the Yumi team is incredibly passionate about the health and well-being of children. Parents everywhere can appreciate that. Plus, with their new offering of multivitamins for toddlers, kids, and adults, they want to be sure your whole family is getting the nutrition they need every single day.

It makes sense that celebs like Gigi Hadid and Ashlee Simpson Ross are avid fans of Yumi. The brand’s convenience, freshness and variety are simply unmatched.

Whether you’re a parent looking for a new baby food brand or a friend seeking the perfect baby shower gift, Yumi has got you covered. And if you’re looking for multivitamins for the whole family, look no further. There’s no product like the Yumi Multivitamin Biteamin!

Check out everything Yumi has to offer and place your first order today!

