Score Up to 50% Off This Bestselling Spring Lounge Set

Who isn’t obsessed with athleisure? Ever since 2020, we have a range of options we like to rock around the clock — there are lounge sets for every season of the year. While we still plan on remaining relatively covered up for the spring months, we’re certainly opting for lighter materials!

The long-sleeve tops and jogger sweats we’re shopping for right now will have an airier feel, which is exactly what this set from ZESICA provides. Amazon shoppers have been a fan of this lounge look for quite some time, and we think it’s the ideal moment to add this set to your comfy closet rotation if you haven’t yet.

Get the ZESICA Women’s Crop Top and Jogger Lounge Set for prices starting at $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 7, 2023, but are subject to change.

With this head-to-toe ensemble, you receive a super simple cropped crewneck and matching slim-fit joggers, which are high-waisted so the shorter top and bottoms complement one another. This is a relatively standard sweat set, but the devil’s in the details when it comes to what makes this lounge look special.

First things first, the material is seriously next level — and you’re snagging a high-quality set at an unbelievably affordable price! Reviewers say it’s soft and comfortable right off the bat, plus it offers the right weight for this time of year. It’s thick but lightweight enough to leave you feeling fabulous in typical spring temps!

There’s also some stitching details throughout which give this set an elevated vibe — on the pant legs there’s an inside-out seam which runs down the front of the legs and on the sleeves of the top. While this may seem like a small feature to highlight, it instantly gives this set more of an unfinished, boho-aesthetic — and we’re enamored! The discount you’ll score depends on which color you select, but regardless of which hue suits your style, it’s a deal that can’t be missed. We know a true Amazon winner when we see one, and this chic set is no exception.

