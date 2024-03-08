Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Who doesn’t love a lightweight dress that moves with the breeze? These garments are what makes spring, well, spring! Whether you prefer feminine frocks adorned with florals or flowy, simple alternatives, now is the time to prep your wardrobe for the warmer months. With that in mind, we found the most adorable tiered midi dress you’ll gravitate toward for spring — and it’s just $35 right now on Amazon!

This Zesica flutter-sleeve tiered midi dress is an instantly enchanting addition to your spring and summer sartorial lineup. It features a 100% rayon fabrication for maximum comfort and sturdiness. Also, it has a high waist and cap sleeve design for a dress that doesn’t do too much — but still captivates!

Styling this midi dress is a cinch, as you can wear it with sandals and a bold, statement-making bag for a stylish and relaxed take. Evening out? You can rock it with pumps for an elevated finish for formal moments. Also, you can pop it on with sneakers and a jean jacket for a sporty, comfy aesthetic. The magic of this piece lies in its neutrality, so the outfit pairings are essentially unlimited. Further, the variety is unmatched — this dress comes in 28 colors (we particularly love the army green and ginger variations) — and it has a somewhat standard XS to XXL size range.

While reviewing and gushing about this versatile midi dress, one Amazon reviewer proclaimed, “This dress is just as cute as the photo! It is also very comfortable and uses a stretchy material. The top portion comes fitted and flattering but super stretchy.” Another Amazon reviewer said, “This dress fits so nicely, and the fabric is so nice.”

Bottom line, spring calls for flowy and breezy dresses that you can wear for any occasion that appears on the iCal — this fabulous frock is certainly one of them!

See it: Get the Zesica Flutter Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress for $35 (was $59) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of March 8, 2024, but may be subject to change.

