Zilcremo’s Super Trendy Denim Shirt Can Double as a Cute Mini Dress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Trendy fashion can be a risk, and it changes at the drop of a hat. You truly can never expect what’s going to be in store each season — unless you’re Anna Wintour, of course. But if you don’t have the fashion expertise, you just have to embrace what’s going to be the style of the moment.

Sometimes styles that were once forbidden end up getting a new chance to shine. Remember when denim on denim was a sin? Now it’s in style, and the lengths that denim has gone to are seriously unprecedented. These days you can wear your jean jacket with your favorite pair of bell bottoms, and you can even wear a denim top as a full blown dress!

Get the Zilcremo Women Denim Shirt Dress Casual Tunic Top for prices starting at $30, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 10, 2020, but are subject to change.



We are definitely very into this denim tunic top from Zilcremo. You can wear it as a shirt over a pair of leggings, but it’s long enough to wear as a dress too! It has an adorable fringe trim along the hem that gives it a bit of a western feel, and we think it would look amazing with a pair of cowboy boots!

This denim top has buttons that run all the way down the bottom and two pockets on either side of the chest, sending the shirtdress look of this garment over the moon. It’s everything you want this type of style to look like, and we absolutely love it!

Get the Zilcremo Women Denim Shirt Dress Casual Tunic Top for prices starting at $30, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 10, 2020, but are subject to change.

We really love the light denim wash color, but you can get the same piece in a bunch of different colors. There’s a black version, a darker wash and an army green color too! They all have the same gorgeous fringe detailing that makes this top distinct and original. If you’re not comfortable wearing this with bare legs, you can still rock it with a pair of opaque tights! Embracing denim in all of its forms is amazing, and you can definitely do that with this beautiful shirtdress!

See it: Get the Zilcremo Women Denim Shirt Dress Casual Tunic Top for prices starting at $30, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 10, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Zilcremo and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon legging dupes and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!