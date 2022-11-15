Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

That being said, we also don’t want to gift boring items either! If you’re looking to snag the perfect present for someone on your holiday shopping list, we have plenty of epic options ready for you to buy below! Each gift is truly special, and we’ve covered a wide range of price points so you can find the ideal option that works with your budget. Read on for more!

While there are certain gifts that remain safe bets year after year, they can get old after a while. Don’t get Us wrong — we appreciate any and every present we encounter, but after receiving countless candle and perfume sets, we’re always down to try out something unique and different!

Credit: Amazon This Unique Planter You can pot your plants in a regular planter — or snag a different look with this interesting terrarium! We love that the roots show in the glass jars, providing somewhat of a scientific vibe. Placing this planter as a table centerpiece will certainly be a conversation starter! Get the XXXFLOWER Plant Terrarium at Amazon!

Credit: Anthropologie This Intricate Print Robe We've never seen a robe with graphic prints as beautiful as this one! Shoppers state the material it's made from has a great "in-between" feel, meaning it's not too light — but not too heavy either. It's simply irresistible! Get the Rosa de Weerd for Anthropologie Flannel Robe for $98 at Anthropologie!

Credit: Juvea This Practical Pillow Set The right pillow can make all the difference in your sleep experience, but so does the proper pillowcase. This pillow is designed to maximize airflow so you're not flipping it back and forth while you sleep, while the silk pillowcase is great for both the hair and skin. Get the Silk & Silver pillow set for $199 at Juvea!

Credit: Jemma This Timeless Leather Travel Bag Trust Us: The quality and functionality of this bag is unmatched! It's ideal for travel thanks to the slip which lets you glide it securely on the top of your suitcase — but you can wear it anywhere. The shape of it is timeless — we think it's the type of purse that can be treasured for years! Get the EMMA Traveler 39 for prices starting at $425 at Jemma!

Credit: Inkbox These Realistic Temporary Tats This may be one of the most unique stocking stuffers on the market! You can take your pick from an incredible selection of temporary tattoo designs that look exactly like the real thing. They're incredibly fun to play around with! Get some temporary tattoos for prices starting at just $9 at Inkbox!

Credit: Bradford Exchange This Themed Tote Bag There's absolutely no better gift for a Disney fan than this tote! It features some of the most celebrated characters from beloved animated films, and it's super packable too — making it suitable for work or travel. Get the Disney Designer-Style Handbag for $140 at Bradford Exchange!

Credit: Foria This Calming Bath Salt When you've had a long, arduous day, taking a bath is one of the best ways to relax, and you can make that experience so much more soothing with this bath salt! The CBD and lavender essential oil infused into the formula may help relieve both physical and mental tension to leave you feeling completely restored. Get the Wellness Bath Salts with CBD & Lavender (originally $52) on sale for $38 at Foria!

Credit: Estelle & Thild This Spa Set Treat your giftee to a major self-care Sunday with this combo body scrub and body butter set! When you use them together, you can help slough away dead skin and reveal softness that you won't believe. Get the Holiday Body Treat for $40 at Estelle & Thild!

Credit: Amazon This Relaxation Set Help make youself less stressed throughout the day with this bracelet! The porous lava stones are the ultimate vessel for the included lavender essential oil, which you can sniff to help ease tension when feeling overwhelmed. Get the AURA LOVE YOURSELF Relaxation Gift Set at Amazon!

Credit: Amazon This Challenge Card Deck This gift is special, as it involves taking on a month-long challenge that teaches you mindfulness. At the start of the new year, you withdraw a card daily to complete the task designed to help you feel grounded and instill healthy habits in your life! Get the Embracing Mindfulness 31 Day Mindfulness Challenge Cards at Amazon!

Credit: Amazon These Funny Slippers The embroidered images on these cozy slippers are cute and hilarious as well! If you know anyone who's a wine fan, they will absolutely love them — and there are other options to fit various personalities. Get the Snoozies Women's Pairables Slippers at Amazon!

Credit: Nordstrom This Iconic Perfume Set This legendary scent from Chanel is one of our all-time favorites, and we've never seen it packaged more beautifully than with this set! You get a large bottle of the eau de parfum, plus a body lotion you can layer together — and the box itself is stunning. Get the Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Set for $206 at Nordstrom!

Credit: Nordstrom These Sparkly Earrings These hoops are jaw-dropping! They have crystals that actually start small at the top and get larger towards the center of the hoop, which is unique and makes them feel extra special. Get the Nadri Leah Statement Hoop Earrings for $100 at Nordstrom!

Credit: Nordstrom This Face Mask Set Energize and brighten your skin, soothe and clear up clogged pores with this trio of masks! We absolutely love the variety included, and the packaging is adorable. Get the Kiehl's Merry Masking Trio Set for $40 at Nordstrom!

Credit: Nordstrom This High-End Perfume Chances are you've heard of Le Labo before and know how special their perfumes are, which is why we think they're one of the best gift options if you want to take the fragerance route! The good news? There are different size options so you can select the option that's best for your budget. Get the Le Labo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum for prices starting at $90 at Nordstrom!

Credit: Nordstrom This Luxe Skincare Set Any person who receives a La Mer gift is sure to swoon! It comes with a sampling from the brand's bestselling and cult-favorite products, valued at $187 — so you're getting a major deal here. Get the La Mer The Glowing Renewal Collection Set for $95 at Nordstrom!

Credit: Saks Fifth Avenue This Interesting Candle So many candles have a similar look, which is what drew Us to this one! The shape is dynamic and feels special, which we think any candle lover will appreciate. Get the Jonathan Adler Gilded Muse Candle for $98 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

Credit: Saks Fifth Avenue This Staple Watch A timepiece like this is excellent — and we love the luxe look of this specific watch! It's beyond glamorous and can be treasured for years and years to come. Get the Michael Kors Bradshaw Goldtone Stainless Steel & Leather Chronograph Watch for $250 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

Credit: Saks Fifth Avenue This Trendy Shoulder Bag How fun and chic is this little purse from one of social media's favorite brands?! If you're shopping for a fashionista and want to thrill them, this is it. It's the best way to add some sparkle to any ensemble! Get the Cult Gaia Nano Hera Rhinestone Mesh Shoulder Bag for $428 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

Credit: Amazon This Meditation Set If you know anyone who practices meditation, this is the dreamiest gift! You receive a sonic vibration fork, along with a rose quartz crystal, that you can use in tandem to promote wellness and positive vibes. Get the Ckakra Sound Therapy Crystal Kit at Amazon!

Credit: Amazon This Intention Journal Start and end your day by taking a minute to reflect with the help of this journal! This is the type of gift which last far beyond the holiday season. The prompts are easy to follow, and like the journal says, will only take up about five minutes to complete! Get the Intelligent Change - The Five Minute Journal at Amazon!

