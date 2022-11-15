While there are certain gifts that remain safe bets year after year, they can get old after a while. Don’t get Us wrong — we appreciate any and every present we encounter, but after receiving countless candle and perfume sets, we’re always down to try out something unique and different!
That being said, we also don’t want to gift boring items either! If you’re looking to snag the perfect present for someone on your holiday shopping list, we have plenty of epic options ready for you to buy below! Each gift is truly special, and we’ve covered a wide range of price points so you can find the ideal option that works with your budget. Read on for more!
Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.
Credit: Amazon/Saks Fifth Avenue/Nordstrom
The Most Memorable and Unique Gifts for Women to Leave a Lasting Impression
Credit: Amazon
This Unique Planter
You can pot your plants in a regular planter — or snag a different look with this interesting terrarium! We love that the roots show in the glass jars, providing somewhat of a scientific vibe. Placing this planter as a table centerpiece will certainly be a conversation starter!
We've never seen a robe with graphic prints as beautiful as this one! Shoppers state the material it's made from has a great "in-between" feel, meaning it's not too light — but not too heavy either. It's simply irresistible!
The right pillow can make all the difference in your sleep experience, but so does the proper pillowcase. This pillow is designed to maximize airflow so you're not flipping it back and forth while you sleep, while the silk pillowcase is great for both the hair and skin.
Trust Us: The quality and functionality of this bag is unmatched! It's ideal for travel thanks to the slip which lets you glide it securely on the top of your suitcase — but you can wear it anywhere. The shape of it is timeless — we think it's the type of purse that can be treasured for years!
This may be one of the most unique stocking stuffers on the market! You can take your pick from an incredible selection of temporary tattoo designs that look exactly like the real thing. They're incredibly fun to play around with!
There's absolutely no better gift for a Disney fan than this tote! It features some of the most celebrated characters from beloved animated films, and it's super packable too — making it suitable for work or travel.
When you've had a long, arduous day, taking a bath is one of the best ways to relax, and you can make that experience so much more soothing with this bath salt! The CBD and lavender essential oil infused into the formula may help relieve both physical and mental tension to leave you feeling completely restored.
Help make youself less stressed throughout the day with this bracelet! The porous lava stones are the ultimate vessel for the included lavender essential oil, which you can sniff to help ease tension when feeling overwhelmed.
This gift is special, as it involves taking on a month-long challenge that teaches you mindfulness. At the start of the new year, you withdraw a card daily to complete the task designed to help you feel grounded and instill healthy habits in your life!
The embroidered images on these cozy slippers are cute and hilarious as well! If you know anyone who's a wine fan, they will absolutely love them — and there are other options to fit various personalities.
This legendary scent from Chanel is one of our all-time favorites, and we've never seen it packaged more beautifully than with this set! You get a large bottle of the eau de parfum, plus a body lotion you can layer together — and the box itself is stunning.
Chances are you've heard of Le Labo before and know how special their perfumes are, which is why we think they're one of the best gift options if you want to take the fragerance route! The good news? There are different size options so you can select the option that's best for your budget.
How fun and chic is this little purse from one of social media's favorite brands?! If you're shopping for a fashionista and want to thrill them, this is it. It's the best way to add some sparkle to any ensemble!
If you know anyone who practices meditation, this is the dreamiest gift! You receive a sonic vibration fork, along with a rose quartz crystal, that you can use in tandem to promote wellness and positive vibes.
Start and end your day by taking a minute to reflect with the help of this journal! This is the type of gift which last far beyond the holiday season. The prompts are easy to follow, and like the journal says, will only take up about five minutes to complete!
This may be a simple gift — but that doesn't make it any less special! We love personalized gifts, and this dainty pendant necklace is an excellent choice. You can pick it up in either silver or rose gold!
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!