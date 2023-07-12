Adam Levine couldn’t help but notice that his wife, Behati Prinsloo, and their dog have a similar ‘do.

The 44-year-old musician posted a photo of Prinsloo, 35, cuddling with the pooch via his Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 11. “Same colorist,” Levine wrote over the snap, pointing out Prinsloo and the furry companion’s honey-colored locks. While Prinsloo’s mane is blonde throughout, the dog’s coat also features dark brown strands.

Levine continued to gush over his pet, sharing a photo of his pet on his Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 12. “#DOG,” he wrote over the snap, which showed the pup sitting in the bed of a truck.

The pup isn’t the only member of the family Levine can’t get enough of. Last month, he shared a sweet photo of himself, Behati and their daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 5, in Paris. “GANG,” he captioned the sweet shot.

The couple’s youngest child — who joined the world in January — was not pictured. The little one’s arrival came four months after model Sumner Stroh released a TikTok video claiming that she and Levine had previously had an affair.

Levine quickly shut the allegations down. However, five more women subsequently accused him of having inappropriate relationships with them.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” Levine wrote via Instagram Story in September 2022. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances, it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

A source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly in March that Levine has since “recommitted himself 100 percent to Behati and his family.”

“Adam has done a turnaround in how he handles his marriage,” the insider continued. “They’re spending more quality time together, date nights without the kids and girls only nights for Behati.” Levine and the model are “back on track as a couple,” according to the source.

Levine has also implemented a number of self-care practices. “Adam also got back to basics [doing] yoga and meditation, and just got his priorities straight,” the source told Us.

The couple began dating in May 2012 and, despite briefly calling it quits in May 2013, the twosome tied the knot in July 2014.