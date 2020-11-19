Addison Rae Duets Mickey Mouse on TikTok for the AE x Disney Holiday Collab

The duet we didn’t know we needed! Addison Rae teamed up with American Eagle for their Disney holiday collection. And to celebrate, the 20-year-old Internet sensation dueted Mickey Mouse in the most adorable TikTok. Because, why not?!

On Wednesday, November 18, Rae shared a video of herself dancing alongside the iconic animated character the same way you might see Charli and Dixie D’Amelio do the renegade. Rae, in a white tee and torn blue jeans, and the cartoon mouse hit all the popular dance moves consistently spotted on the social media platform. “Mickey Mouse & I are celebrating the @disney x @americaneagle holiday collection the only way we know how…dancing!” she wrote in the accompanying caption.

This is the first-ever collaboration between American Eagle and Disney, combining comfort with style for a playful variety of clothes.

With items available for both men and women, there’s definitely a little something for everyone. You can pick up a graphic T-shirt with Pluto on the front, mom jeans with a Mickey washed print or a hoodie with the whole gang on it! But we must say, some of our favorite picks are the unisex options. This includes beanies featuring Mickey Mouse sitting down or socks with his face peeking out from behind his hands.

Prices range from $80 for a denim jacket or ripped jeans to $10 for some festive — and fun — socks.

With the holiday campaign tagline “Be love. Be fun. Be true. Be you,” this collection truly brings our childhood fantasies to our adult world in a lovely whimsical fashion. After all, 2020 hasn’t been an easy year, so why not indulge in something youthful and bright this holiday season?

You can now shop the entire collection at ae.com.

