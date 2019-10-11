



Jewelry designer Adina Reyter knows a thing or two about creating timeless pieces for everyone from royalty, to A-list celebrities, to the modern day woman. Since her start 18 years ago, Reyter’s designs have been spotted on Meghan Markle numerous times, Jennifer Aniston, Demi Lovato, Gwyneth Paltrow, Lady Gaga, Demi Moore, Angelina Jolie, Abigail Spencer, Emmy Rossum, Freida Pinto, Julianne Hough, Kate Mara, Kristen Bell, Lea Michele, Madonna and more.

Although each customer may be attracted to various pieces from her collection, Reyter says these women all share a commonality of being hardworking, determined and busy, while also have appreciating style and beauty.

See the Best Jewelry on the Red Carpet on Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Keke Palmer and More Stars!

“When I first started, there were a lot of big, chunky and heavy stones that were expensive,” Reyter tells Stylish exclusively. Instead of going down that route with her collection, Reyter wanted to create jewelry that she would wear every day and never take off.

“I am somebody who likes fashion and likes design and I want pieces that work with my life. We’re busy as women. You get up, you either deal with your kids, go to work, go to school, meet people for dinner — our days are multidimensional and I wanted pieces that I knew could work with my life and move with me throughout my life,” she explains.

From there, Reyter’s line took off with Moore purchasing a delicately hammered sterling silver circle necklace and Aniston rocking her medium circle necklace on a 2002 episode of Friends.

“From Jennifer Aniston to Meghan Markle, these women are purchasing our pieces retail and wearing them the way they’re supposed to be worn. Even Rachel Green on Friends ran around all day similarly to how Meghan Markle is doing in her real life,” she explains.

8 Dainty Jewels Inspired by Duchess Meghan’s Classic Style

When picking out the perfect piece, Reyter says the main priority is to get something that will make you feel good. “I like to equate my jewelry to the perfect pair of jeans. As women, you want to get the perfect pair of jeans where you turn around, your tush looks great and you feel good wearing them. Our jewelry should make you feel that good.”

The designer has revamped and reinvented her signature pieces since she first launched, but says that when designing she always tries to make jewelry that will last a lifetime.

“We’ve always done updated basics, fine jewelry, sterling silver, 14-karat gold and we’ve really stayed true to who we are. Jewelry and design is all about the details and even though our pieces are clean, there is so much thought and design that goes into each piece. When you put it on, it becomes yours and it becomes part of who you are,” she says.

Jeans Styles That’ll Get You Meghan Markle’s Denim Vibe

As for looks she’s currently into, Reyter is all about piling earrings, ear cuffs and ear crawlers on. “I think one of the more exciting trends that I’ve seen is in earrings. When I started, people were wearing a matching pair of earrings. They had one hole in each ear and now, with ear cuffs and ear crawlers, you can really create your own definitive and distinct look,” Reyter spills.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!