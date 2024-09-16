Alan Cumming and Taylor Swift’s outfits at the 2024 Emmy Awards and MTV Video Music Awards, respectively, are the ultimate “Who Wore It Best?” entry.

Cumming, 59, turned up to the Sunday, September 15, awards ceremony in his signature pattern, wearing an ivory suit with a plaid shawl. The tartan fabric matched his button-up shirt and tie. Swift, for her part, wore a yellow plaid dress by Dior to the MTV VMAs on Wednesday, September 11.

On the red carpet on Sunday, Entertainment Weekly asked Cumming whether Swift, 34, copied his style.

“Bitch stole my look,” the Traitors emcee, who won the Emmy on Sunday for Outstanding Host of Reality/Competition Program, quipped.

During the show, The Traitors took home the trophy for Outstanding Reality Competition Program, where Cumming accepted the honor on the Peacock Theater stage.

Swift, meanwhile, won seven trophies including Video of the Year at the music awards show earlier this month.

“Something that I’ll always remember [about filming ‘Fortnight’] when I’d finish a take and say cut and we’d be done with that take, I would always just hear someone cheering and [yelling] ‘Woo,’ from across the studio where we were shooting it,” Swift recalled in her acceptance speech. “And that one person was my boyfriend, Travis [Kelce].”

She continued, “Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic, so I want to thank him for adding that to our shoot because I’ll always remember that.”

Shortly before the Emmys broadcast, Swift was spotted in Missouri, cheering on 34-year-old Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates in their game against the Cincinnati Bengals. (The Chiefs won 26-25.)

Watching the Sunday football game from a private suite, Swift rocked a vintage Chiefs shirtdress from local KC boutique Westside Storey with Giuseppe Zanotti boots and jewelry by Melinda Maria and Vitaly. She accompanied her look with a Louis Vuitton handbag.

While Swift switches up her style — often fitting her various album vibes — Cumming is loyal to plaid given his Scottish heritage.

“They kind of did this type of thing of matching my outfits to the missions this year,” Cumming told TV Insider in July about his season 3 looks. “I don’t normally dress like this. The costume adds so much to it. Of course, this plot of the show is so dramatic and theatrical that I just have to go with it like that.”