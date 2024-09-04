Jenn Tran came into The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose hot and sexy.

Jenn, 26, showed off her figure in a sheer gown at the season 21 Bachelorette live finale on Tuesday, September 3. Her $554 Oséree dress featured a see-through silhouette featuring sparkly horizontal stripes. The design was complete with a glittery halter neckline. Jenn matched the piece with $155 Oséree cheeky high-waisted underwear featuring more sequins.

For accessories, Jenn donned black stone and diamond earrings and strappy heels. She completed her look with a cherry red manicure.

Her makeup featured foundation, rosy and bronzed cheeks, long lashes, filled-in eyebrows and glossy lips. Jenn’s brunette hair was parted down the middle and styled in a half-up, half-down hairdo with her face framing pieces curled.

During AFR, Jenn opened up about her engagement and subsequent split from Devin Strader.

“We left Hawaii engaged,” she explained, noting that she proposed to Devin. “I thought I found the person I wanted to spend the rest of my life with. As soon as we left Hawaii, things were different.”

Jenn added that Devin, 28, began “pulling away” after filming wrapped. “I was confused, I didn’t understand because we had just left so happy. He basically said he didn’t love me anymore and didn’t feel the same way. He was checked out. It wasn’t what he wanted anymore.” She shared that Devin told her that he “regretted” getting engaged.

During her engagement, Jenn wore a white lacy gown featuring dainty straps, an open back and a figure-hugging skirt. She completed her look with tiered earrings and a shimmery manicure. Her hair was styled in a bouncy blowout and she donned a full beat including wispy eyelashes, lined pink lips and contoured cheeks.

Jenn is now set to get a new set of costumes as she hits the dance floor on season 33 of Dancing With the Stars.