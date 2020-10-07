Amber Rose Tells Us About Her Face Tattoos and Ignoring Haters

Amber Rose, Justin Bieber, Presley Gerber, Zayn Malik, Halsey, Amanda Bynes and more celebs have joined in on the face tattoo trend made popular by Post Malone. While some fans have gotten on board with the bold statement, others have responded with troll-like comments.

Regardless of the feedback, Rose, 36, is happy with her ink and isn’t letting outsiders affect her decisions when it comes to past and future tattoos.

“Not everybody is gonna get a face tat. That’s what separates me from them,” she tells Stylish exclusively while celebrating her debut on OnlyFans where she shares personal photos and videos, BTS footage and exclusive content.

The SlutWalk founder debuted her script “Bash Slash” forehead tattoo dedicated to her two children, Sebastian and Slash, earlier this year after visiting L.A.-based tattoo artist Jacob Ramirez for what the inker called a “special piece.”

After sharing the tattoo on Instagram for the first time with the caption, “When ur Mom lets you draw on ur Barbie 😏,” thousands of social media users responded — some praising Rose for her individuality while others labeled it as a mistake, but neither reaction impacted her.

“I don’t live my life for other people. … If I let people affect me in that way, I would just be miserable every day. I wouldn’t be the great mom that I am. I would be depressed and I would be filled with anxiety,” she notes.

To stay confident in herself and her choices, Rose focuses on loving herself, sticking to what’s best for her, surrounding herself with positivity and blocking out outside noise.

“I love my body, I’m cool with my body and I do what I want with my body. … You just gotta be who you are and if someone likes you, they’ll join the bandwagon and if not, they’re just not for you. It’s not really a big deal for me,” she shares.

In fact, the model plans to get more body art to honor her sons in the future — this time as pictures of their faces.

“I’ve been waiting for Sebastian to get older, so I can get his portrait done and then I’ll get Slash’s portrait a little bit later too when he grows into his features more,” “The Amber Rose Show” podcast host reveals.

Luckily for Rose, her boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards, 32, shares her love of tattoos and got one on his forehead to complement hers of the two children’s birthdays “10.10.19” and “2.21.13” separated by a lighting bolt.

“I’m not ever gonna let a man tell me what I can do or control my life and if you can love me for me, then we can be together.’ I laid all that sh-t out at the beginning, so Alex knew what he was getting himself into with me and he supports me 100 percent and loves me,” she says.