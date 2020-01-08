Rachel Brosnahan may not have taken home a Golden Globe this year, but she does have a good story from the awards show.

When appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday, January 7, the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star told a story about how Amy Poehler and Rami Malek saved her husband, Jason Ralph, from a wardrobe malfunction.

She starts by explaining that she was hanging out in line with a bunch of celebs, including Jason Bateman, Nestor Carbonell, Poehler and Malaek.

“We were all in line — it was a long line waiting to have our photos taken,” she told the host. “We’re all hanging out in this cluster of random celebrities and Rami sort of looked at my husband Jason’s bow tie and said, ‘Oh, hold on. Your bow tie is askew.’ Went to fix it and we realized that this clip-on bow tie — because they are easier — had completely fallen apart and we were like, ‘Oh, no! We’re inches from having our photos taken. What are we gonna do? This is a major crisis.'”

That’s when all the A-listers stepped in. “All of these famous people are on the floor looking for the clip that’s gone missing,” the 29-year-old continued. “Amy was on the floor. Rami was on the floor. You know, like, people say that celebrities are mean, that Hollywood’s, like, kind of a toxic place. We felt very supported.”

It was the Mr. Robot star who ended up finding the missing piece. “Rami finds it and goes, ‘Guys, I’ve got this. And, he did!'”

Brosnahan attended the 77th annual awards show in a custom deep purple Michael Kors gown with subtle shimmery embellishments throughout. She accessorized the red carpet ensemble with Forevermark jewelry. Then, for the Amazon afterparty, she changed into another Michael Kors number, this time a flirty pink look covered in sequins.