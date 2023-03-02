Some things change and some stay the same! Through the years, Angela Bassett has become known for her powerful acting skills and her toned physique.

From film roles and awards shows to galas and everything in between, Bassett has wowed Us in breathtaking gowns and stylish suits — all of which have showed off her impressive figure.

The American Horror Story star’s longtime costume designer, Ruth E. Carter, revealed in a Tuesday, February 28, interview with The Hollywood Reporter that the 64-year-old’s silhouette has stood the test of time. “I can think of two numbers that haven’t changed in over 25 years: My mom’s phone number and Angela Bassett’s measurements,” she told the news outlet.

Carter has worked with the New York native since Malcolm X premiered in 1992. She is the brains behind Bassett’s most eye-catching on-screen looks, including what she wore on What’s Love Got to Do With It and Black Panther. She also had the honor of presenting Bassett with the Spotlight Award at the Costume Designers Guild Awards on Monday, February 27.

That night, Bassett turned heads in a sharp Moschino ensemble, which included a belted blazer and tailored trousers. She topped the look off with rounded pumps and a black fascinator.

The 9-1-1 star has taken awards season by storm, slaying each and every red carpet she’s graced.

At the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, February 26, Bassett lit up the room in a vibrant yellow gown by Giambattista Valli. The sunny design featured a dramatic bodice and a protruding tulle skirt. The Meet the Browns star complemented the garment with a voluminous curly ‘do.

She also stood out at the 54th annual NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, February 25. Bassett looked whimsical in a white jumpsuit by Greta Constantine that was equipped with billowing sleeves.

That night, the Waiting to Exhale star received three awards; Entertainer of the Year, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for 9-1-1.

In her acceptance speech for Entertainer of the Year, she joked “I guess Angela Bassett did the thing,” a nod to Ariana DeBose’s opening monologue at the BAFTAs on February 19.

She added: “Thank you to the NAACP and everyone who voted for me. What a wonderful gift, but I simply must acknowledge all the other beautiful and talented women in this category. I admire you, and I am awe of the women that you are.”