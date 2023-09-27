Angelina Jolie takes the backseat when it comes to her children’s fashion sense.

“I don’t tell the kids how to dress,” Jolie, 48, told Vogue in her November 2023 cover story. “Even when they were little, I just put things in front of them.”

When it comes to events, she has the same mindset: “Nobody has to go anywhere if they don’t want to, and if they don’t want to dress up, they don’t have to.”

Jolie, who shares Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15, with ex-husband Brad Pitt, has started to take her kids to red carpet events in recent years.

While Jolie lets them decide on what they wear, her daughters occasionally take inspiration from her closet.

At the 2021 Eternals premiere in Los Angeles, Zahara donned one of her mom’s old Elie Saab dresses. The design featured sheer long sleeves, a loose bodice and a flowy skirt covered in an intricate silver and tan beading pattern. Jolie originally wore the gown at the 2014 Oscars.

Jolie, for her part, rocked a Balmain gown for the Los Angeles premiere, featuring a sweetheart neckline and a flowy skirt. She teamed the garb with gold hoop earrings and a fabulous blowout.

Maddox wore an all black suit, while his twin siblings contrasted each other in ivory and forest green ensembles. Knox made his look stand out even more with a skirt over his pants. Shiloh, meanwhile, matched Jolie in a soft brown dress finished with an asymmetrical skirt and spaghetti straps.

Jolie recalled the night to Vogue, “I went vintage shopping with a few of them.” She continued, “I think Knox was wearing all vintage. The cut was quite unusual, quite cool. I want them to be their own people.”

Shiloh later looked gorgeous in one of her mom’s dresses at the 2021 Eternals premiere in London — and even put her own personal touch on the Dior design. Instead of wearing the gown floor-length like how her mother did, she had it hemmed to her knees. Shiloh paired the frock with an updo and black flats. Jolie originally wore the number while promoting Maleficent: Mistress of Evil in 2019.

Elsewhere in the Vogue interview, Jolie gushed about Zahara helping her find the location of her upcoming clothing store, Atelier Jolie. “I can be very impulsive, but Zahara is so grounded, decisive, and thoughtful [that] when she agreed [that the space was perfect] I felt we were both decided.”

Atelier Jolie will open sometime in November.