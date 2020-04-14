Just like Us! Even Anna Wintour is wearing sweatpants while in self-quarantine — and the Internet has a lot of feelings about it.

On Monday, April 13, Vogue posted an Instagram of the iconic editor-in-chief wearing a red sweater with matching tracksuit bottoms to announce an upcoming Zoom event and the Internet is in shock.

“Omg Anna Wintour in joggers. The world IS changing,” commented one user. “I can’t believe she’s wearing sweatpants…sporty and hip sweatpants,” wrote another. “But I never thought she’d ever don a pair….she’s rockin them though. Love her.”

Another chimed in with a bit of useful background on the subject. “I would just like to point out that Anna was once asked if she ‘ever wore sweatpants at home’ she said she didnt,” she wrote. “Fashion U turn diva style!!!”

People eventook to Twitter to comment on the post. “Anna Wintour wears sweatpants. The most underreported story of the day,” one person tweeted, while another wrote, “This could be the end of the world as we know it. Anna Wintour is seen in sweatpants for the first time ever.”

The publication is holding multiple virtual Global Conversations throughout the month of April to discuss the future of fashion and creativity. “This was for the simple reason that these conversations were already happening, constantly, by email and text and phone call,” Wintour wrote in the announcement. “Everyone we were speaking to seemed gripped by the same set of questions. What does the future hold? How will our industry recover? And, most importantly—how can we change it for the better?”

Special guests will include fashion A-listers like Edward Enninful, Marc Jacobs and Virgil Abloh. You can sign up online to join or check out the highlights recap on Vogue.com.

