Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo outdid themselves at the 2024 Met Gala.

Wicked costars Grande, 30 and Erivo, 37, proved to be the prettiest BFFs at fashion’s biggest night, which took place on Monday, May 6, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Erivo looked fabulous in a Thom Browne gown featuring lots of sequins and pink petals. She dressed up the look even more with a black tie and diamond earrings. On the back of her head, she donned a bedazzled bug pendant.

For glam, the actress donned extra long eyelashes and pink eyeshadow.

Grande, for her part, looked ethereal in a Loewe gown, featuring a mother of pearl bodice and flown skirt. She elevated her look further with diamond earrings.

The “Bye” singer’s makeup included iridescent prosthetics, wispy eyelashes and soft eyeshadow. Her hair, which has been dyed blonde for her role, was styled in a slicked back ponytail.

On the red carpet, Grande, whose birthday is in June, gushed that pearl is her birth stone. “It’s just the perfect thing because pearls are made in the most unexpected way,” she told Vogue.

Grande and Erivo hugged on the red carpet and held hands. Grande even gave her friend a kiss on the cheek.

This year, the Met Gala’s theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” with a “Garden of Time” dress code. The Met’s accompanying limited-time exhibit at its Costume Institute will open for the public to see on Friday, May 10, and will include vintage pieces designed by Yves Saint Laurent, Hubert de Givenchy, Christian Dior and more.

Grande and Erivo previously coordinated their outfits at the 2024 Oscars in March. For the event, Grande stunned in a fitted pink dress from Giambattista Valli. She paired the bubblegum design with a billowing cape, Tiffany & Co. jewelry and a curly updo.

Erivo, meanwhile, looked moody in a deep green leather Louis Vuitton frock. The plunging gown featured puffy sleeves and a cinched waist. She accessorized with an emerald and diamond bracelet, green nails and pearl earrings.

The duo again rocked their character’s go-to colors at 2024 CinemaCon in April. Grande (who plays Glinda) dazzled in a pink mini dress from Oscar de la Renta as Erivo (who plays Elphaba) rocked a green top and chainmail silver skirt.