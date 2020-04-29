Ashley Graham Says This Is the Last Time She Wore a G-String

Too funny! Ashley Graham made an appearance on Kristen Bell’s digital series Momsplaining and revealed the last time she wore a G-string.

When The Good Place star joked that people could use their underwear as masks, she asked the model if she had a G-string that she could possibly use. “No, the last time I wore a G-string was probably the night I got pregnant,” the new mom replied as Bell put a pair over her head to cover her mouth and nose.

Though Graham may not have had a G-string, she did have a much larger pair of panties that she used as her own PPE.

During the interview, they also touched on some beauty habits they’ve picked up since quarantining, with Bell admitting that she hasn’t showered in two days.

“Well, I showered for you,” Graham told the host of the series. “But the biggest question here I think is when’s the last time I brushed my teeth.” We can only imagine how hard it is to stay home with a newborn. Luckily, the 32-year-old is staying with her mom in Nebraska for a little extra help.

Graham and her husband Justin Ervin welcomed their firstborn, Isaac Menelik Giovanni, on Saturday, January 18. “At 6:00 p.m. on Saturday our lives changed for the better,” she announced in an Instagram Story on Monday, January 20. “Thank you all for your love and support during this incredible time.”

Then in March, she shared that the COVID-19 pandemic has helped her put everything into perspective when it comes to family. “I’m using this time to appreciate the family time I get to enjoy with Justin and Issac,” she wrote in an Instagram post on March 15. “ But we have to acknowledge that it’s a big adjustment to stay inside all day, so remember to also check-in and take care of your mental health.”

