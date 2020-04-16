Kim Kardashian has been keeping it real while she’s in self-quarantine, especially when it comes to at-home beauty. Her latest revelation? Some days she doesn’t even have time to shower.

When the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star spoke with Refinery29 about her latest KKW Beauty fragrance launch, she shared that most days she’s spent makeup-free and unshowered.

Best Behind-the-Scenes Snaps from Kim Kardashian’s Fashion Fittings: They’re ‘Better Than the Final Look’

“My hair is a mess and I think I’ve put on makeup twice, so it felt really good those days. I felt like a whole different person when I finally got up and got it together,” she told the publication. “It’s not always glamorous. There are so many days I don’t even brush my hair or get to shower, as it’s a different type of task when you’re now having to homeschool your kids and figure it all out.”

We’ve all been witness to the struggles the reality star has been facing having the kids in the house 24/7 to be homeschool and watched, particularly North West. “I can’t get away from her,” she told Refinery. “She’s running the house, or so she thinks she is.”

Kim Kardashian and North West Twinning at the Yeezy Show: Photos

On Thursday, April 9, the oldest daughter interrupted the 39-year-old while shooting a work-from-home makeup tutorial (a moment Colton Haynes hilariously recreated in a TikTok video) when it was time for the 6-year-old’s Pokémon gym class.

“I’m hiding in the guest room, you guys. I’m hiding in the guest room because my kids will not leave me alone,” the beauty mogul said to the camera.

Then she genuinely asks her daughter, “North can I please just do my little tutorial. It’s all I want to do.”

When speaking with The View on Tuesday, March 31, she jokingly admitted that thanks to this experience she’s ruled out having a fifth kid. “Being at home with four kids — if I ever thought for a minute that I wanted another one, that is out the door.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)