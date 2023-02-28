A fashionable clap back! Aubrey Plaza delivered drama at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, February 26, in a glitzy Michael Kors gown that exposed her cleavage — and according to her stylist, “underboob” was the goal.

Jessica Paster took to social media to defend the look when a fan suggested that the straps on Plaza’s dress could have been “better adjusted.” The exchange went down in the comments section of a post shared by fashion credit Instagram account Check the Tag. “The straps could be better adjusted, but I love the color, and hair and makeup look amazing,” the comment read.

In response, Paster wrote back: “did 7 fittings … for real … I wanted underboob.”

The social media user then replied with, “Oh, that’s nice to know. I guess it’s a matter of preference then. She looks gorgeous anyways, and the color was one of my favorites on the red carpet tonight.”

Plaza, 38, was a sparkling sight in the bronze design that featured a criss cross halter and a completely open bodice. The stunning number was also equipped with a high-slit. Plaza teamed the garment with shiny sandal heels and jewelry by Mouawad. To complete the ensemble, the Ingrid Goes West star wore her brunette tresses in bouncy curls. For glam, she rocked soft makeup that included warm eyeshadow and a subtle pink lip.

Sunday’s ceremony was a big one for Plaza as she and the cast of The White Lotus took home the Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series award for season 2. The show was up against the casts of Better Call Saul, Severance, Ozark and The Crown.

Plaza and her White Lotus costars —including Jennifer Coolidge, Haley Lu Richardson, Meghann Fahy, Adam DiMarco and more —took the stage to accept the honor together.

Richardson, 27, wowed in a pearl-adorned dress by Carolina Herrera as Fahy, 32, turned heads in a timeless gown by Ralph Lauren. DiMarco, 32, for his part, looked dapper in Dior and Coolidge, 61, stunned in Saint Laurent.

Coolidge scored a solo victory, winning Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt. In her tearful acceptance speech, Coolidge praised her dad for helping her discover her love of acting and White Lotus creator Mike White for casting her.

“Mike White, you can give money to friends … and people like money. The best gift you can give to someone is change their perspective. And that’s what Mike White did for me,” the 2 Broke Girls alum said during the Sunday ceremony at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.