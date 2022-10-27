She doesn’t make things complicated! Avril Lavigne threw caution to the wind and let Yungblud give her a fresh new haircut — while sitting on a bathroom toilet seat.

Lavigne, 38, has donned straight, long locks since she debuted on the music scene in 2002 with her hit song “Complicated.” To promote her new single, “I’m a Mess,” with the 25-year-old rocker, however, the Canada native said goodbye to her tresses when Yungblud chopped them off with a pair of fabric scissors.

“Let’s do it, are you nervous?” the England native asks Lavigne via an Instagram video on Wednesday, October 26. The songstress, for her part, yells that she needs “a beer” before the “11 Minutes” singer quickly slashes her mane, leaving it just above her shoulders.

“Oh, my God, bro!” Lavigne yells in shock as Yungblud shows her the clumps of hair.

While the “Let It Go” artist may have been taken aback by the stark change, captioning the post, “I can’t believe we did this to my hair hahah,” fans flocked to the comment section to support the new ‘do — including fiancé Mod Sun.

“Haircut looks great!” the drummer, 35, wrote. “U did well @yungblud new song maybe?”

Meanwhile, one fan gushed, “WE’VE BEEN WAITING FOR THAT!!!!!!!!!!!!” to which another user replied, “oh my god avril this hair is amazing.”

Hair isn’t the only fashion trend Lavigne is jumping on these days. In August, the pop star teamed up with punk fashion label Killstar on an “edgy” collab.

“After a record-breaking pre-launch, we’re excited to finally announce Killstar’s collab with ICON @avrillavigne! 😈 Check out the exxxclusive collection from the link in bio” the duo captioned in a joint post via Instagram announcing the new line.

The collection includes everything from barbed chokers to skeleton-print dresses and offers lingerie, handbags and accessories.

At the time, Lavigne gushed about working with the brand in a press release, saying: “I have been wearing Killstar pieces for a couple of years so this collab felt like a no-brainer.” She continued: “I like Killstar’s clothing because it is punk and edgy but feminine at the same time.”

The “Girlfriend” singer explained that the brand took her “creative vision” and turned it into something “tangible” and “cool.”

“I am so excited to bring this summer collection to my fans with lightweight pieces that still feel edgy,” she shared.

The line closely aligns with Lavigne’s personal style, which has included fishnet tights, all-black ensembles with splashes of pink and graphic T-shirts — and of course the infamous ties — creating the perfect punk princess aesthetic.