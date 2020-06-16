Calling all beauty lovers! You can now virtually join celeb glam squad pros like Beyoncé’s makeup artist Sir John and Kim Kardashian’s hairstylist César DeLeön Ramîrez for a 10-day online event filled with epic masterclasses. Plus, it’s for a good cause!

Beauty Together is an online charity event taking place from Tuesday, June 16, until Friday, June 26. Besides just masterclasses with leading industry artists like Sir John, Ramîrez, Danessa Myricks and Bobbi Brown, there will also be a variety of Q&As and giveaways from brands like R+Co, Beachwaver, and Schwarzkopf.

The money raised from this event will go directly to Support Creatives, which is an organization started by celeb hairstylist Michael Dueñas (Rachel Brosnahan’s mane master) to help support those freelance artists in beauty who were unable to work due to COVID-19.

“I have been away from socials for a reason,” Dueñas wrote in an Instagram post announcing the event, which he will also be hosting, on Thursday, June 11. “I want to make the world a better place, and I’m trying to do my part. I am so excited to announce that we have been building and planning…BEAUTY TOGETHER. A global livestream education event to support artists & inclusivity in the beauty industry. Presented by 50 incredible artists, 10 days of top education and Q&A’s, with benefits directly helping our beauty community. A portion of donations from each class will also be provided to organizations supporting racial justice.”

Sir John also took to Instagram to promote the event on Monday, June 15, writing “Together we can take the steps needed to make this industry stronger and more inclusive.” He also stated that a portion of the proceeds from his class will go to Black Lives Matter.

For a minimal donation of $10 per session, you can learn how to create the perfect braid with plait master Sarah Potempa or figure out how to achieve flawless graphic liner thanks to Katie Jane Hughes. Check out the full schedule here.

