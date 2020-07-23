Bella Hadid Is Working on a Project to Give Back to the Black Community

Bella Hadid is continuing to show her support for the Black community during the Black Lives Matter movement, this time in a super stylish way.

On Wednesday, July 23, the model revealed that she is working on a project with Chrome Hearts that gives back to good causes.

“I can’t wait to tell you about a project I started at the beginning of quarantine,” she wrote at the start of a caption alongside a series of behind-the-scenes pics of herself all done-up. “I’ll be auctioning a whole bunch of limited edition @chromeheartsxbella pieces made by me @ home during my time alone.”

Though she didn’t share full details on what will be available or when, she did note that 100 percent of the proceeds will be going to organizations such as Your Rights Campaign, Feeding America and “a few smaller organizations (that I will name at a later time).”

She then explained exactly why she chose these non-profits. “[They’re] all actively raising up and supporting the Black community, each in different and special ways to further the liberation of Black people worldwide.”

The post concluded with her thanking the team at Chrome Hearts. “Making these pieces meant and means so much to me,” she wrote. “So i hope you enjoy & love it all as much I enjoyed making it for you . can’t wait to show you.”

The 23-year-old received an outpouring of support from fans and loved-ones. Proud mama Yolanda commented, “ ❤️Proud of you my love,” while Marc Jacobs wrote, “Beautiful Bella.”

Her model cousin Joann Van Den Herik also chimed in, writing, “you are a real life angel 💛.”

Hadid has worked with Chrome Hearts quite a bit in the past. Starting back in 2016, she launched her first clothing line with the brand. Then at the end of 2019, she dropped a sunglasses collection with the company called Hellz Bellz.

We can’t wait to see what is in store next!

