Bethenny Frankel is single and sizzling.

Frankel, 53, took to Instagram on Monday, July 1, to show off her figure in a sexy white one-piece. The Gigi C swimsuit featured a plunging neckline, thick straps, high-cut legs and small triangle cutouts lining her chest and thighs.

Frankel elevated the piece with timeless accessories including white wedges, a straw Chanel purse featuring a white rose, gold rings and bracelets, a diamond necklace, hoop earrings and an ivory watch.

For glam, the Real Housewives of New York City alum donned a full beat including pink lips, long lashes, rosy cheeks and filled-in eyebrows. She parted her brunette hair down the side and styled her tresses in beachy waves.

Related: See the Sexiest Celebrity Bikini Moments of 2024 From itty-bitty bottoms to designer tops, stars can’t stop showing off their curves in bikinis. Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber kicked off 2024 with sizzling snaps from their tropical getaway together, proving that even in January they can pull off a two-piece. Jenner, for her part, got cheeky in a ruffled set featuring a triangle […]

“Suit yourself #summer #weekend#hamptons #happyplace,” she captioned the post. Celebrity friends hyped her up in the comments section.

“OK BODY,” influencer Serena Kerrigan wrote, as Rachel “Raquel” Leviss gushed, “Smoke show!! ❤️‍🔥”

Other fans took the time to comment on Frankel’s choice of jewelry, alleging she was wearing her engagement ring from ex-fiancé Paul Bernon after he was seen moving on with Aurora Culpo at Olivia Culpo’s wedding on Saturday, June 29.

Frankel’s rep later set the record straight, telling Us Weekly on Tuesday, July 2, “It’s amazing how people assume things. She’s not wearing an engagement ring. She has a ton of jewelry. This is ridiculous.”

After Frankel and Bernon, 45, split around March, he began dating Aurora, 35. “Aurora and Paul have been dating for over two months now,” a source exclusively told Us on June 28. “He moved on very quickly after Bethenny.”

Related: Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon's Relationship Timeline Bethenny Frankel found love with Paul Bernon and agreed to walk down the aisle again— but things didn’t last. The Skinnygirl founder and film producer started dating in 2018 after meeting each other using a dating app. The pair briefly split in October 2020, and at the time, Frankel said they still maintained a cordial […]

Frankel and Bernon started dating in October 2018 before briefly splitting in October 2020. They rekindled their romance in January 2021 before announcing their engagement the following March.

Frankel was previously married to Jason Hoppy, whom she shares daughter Bryn, 14, with.