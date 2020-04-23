Billy Porter Shares How You Can Take Part in This Year's Met Gala

DIY fashionistas, assemble! Billy Porter is here to invite everyone to participate in this year’s Met Gala. Well, sort of.

Though the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Vogue announced back in March that this year’s big event would be postponed, on Wednesday, April 22, Vogue shared a video of the Pose star announcing his third quarantine fashion challenge: the #MetGalaChallenge.

The Met Gala’s Theme and Style Evolution Through the Years

“Hello Vogue, Billy Porter here” he says greeting viewers in his Pose character’s announcer’s voice. “The time has come for the challenge to end all fashion challenges. Pick an iconic Met Gala look from years past and recreate it in your home.”

He then goes on to name some of the standouts, including Rihanna, Lady Gaga and, of course, Porter himself. “But you best be creative. You have until May 3.”

From Fashion to Beauty, These Are Billy Porter’s Best Red Carpet Moments

To take part in the online affair, fans have to craft their own ensemble, mimicking one that has been previously spotted on an A-lister at the affair. Using the #MetGalaChallenge hashtag, Porter and editors at Vogue will look through the Instagram posts and choose the winners, which will be posted to the magazine’s website and Instagram on the Met Gala’s original date, May 4.

“With this year’s annual #MetGala (normally held on the First Monday in May) postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, we are mourning what is typically one of the glitziest red carpet events of the year,” Vogue’s Instagram caption on Wednesday read. “The star-studded affair was supposed to be held on May 4 this year and in the past, it has produced some iconic red carpet looks. For those still craving the glamour and extravagance that usually comes with the night, however, we are teaming up with @theebillyporter on a new Instagram challenge that pays tribute to the night’s peacocking spirit: Meet the #MetGalaChallenge.”

For those interested in participating, see some of the most memorable Met Gala looks of all time here for a little inspiration.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)