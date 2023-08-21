Blake Lively‘s flower hair and DIY earrings are giving us serious summer style inspiration.

“I’m officially a jewelry designer. For myself,” Lively, 35, quipped via Instagram Story on Saturday, August 19. “Any iron bead jewelry requests, send ’em to me. Gonna be touch to scale this one.”

Lively used iron beads to make a large ring of rainbow-colored flowers. She tied her hair back in a sleek bun to show off her creations and adorned her hair with daisies to complement the baubles.

She took her flower power look to the U.K.’s Windsor Great Park where she and her little ones explored a Cap.Co’s unique playground. Lively called the fantastical jungle gym “the most spectacular place I’ve ever seen” before noting that several other patrons enjoyed her own handiwork.

“Shout out to the 3 people who asked me where I got my earrings,” the Gossip Girl alum added. “My DIY ego is spectacularly boosted.”

Lively shares four children — daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty 3, and a fourth child whose name has not been revealed — with husband Ryan Reynolds. She’s been spending plenty of time in the U.K. since the dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes meant production on her latest film, an adaptation of Colleen Hoover‘s bestselling novel It Ends With Us, had to pause.

While Reynolds (whose Deadpool sequel also is on pause) supports Wrexham AFC, the Welsh soccer team he co-owns with Rob McElhenney, Lively has launched her own new business endeavor, Betty Booze canned cocktails. They’re an extension of her nonalcoholic Betty Buzz mixers, which she promoted earlier this month with a steamy swimsuit snaps shared via Instagram.

She quickly received support from her pals, including model Gigi Hadid. “Hotty mommyyyyy,” Hadid, 28, commented.

Lively wowed in a red bikini and a yellow visor to match the yellow Meyer Lemon Betty Buzz she was drinking.

In addition to their business ventures and international jet setting, Reynolds and Lively are adjusting to life as a family of six. They welcomed their fourth child together earlier this year.

“Blake and Ryan couldn’t be more thrilled right now,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in February. “They are doing fantastic and are happier than ever.”

The insider added, “Blake and Ryan knew this would be quite a transition growing their family to six now, but they’re all adjusting wonderfully. It’s a very happy time for all of them.”