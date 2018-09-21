Like a boss! Blake Lively has been slaying her A Simple Favor press tour style in a series of fashion-forward suits (we’ve devoted an entire gallery to chronicling the fierce looks!), but she has no time for those who can’t get on board with her thematic wardrobe.

Earlier this week, Lively attended the London premiere of her film in a custom Ralph Lauren three-piece suit and Christian Louboutin pumps. On Instagram, blogger Catherine Kallon of Red Carpet Fashion Awards shared a photo of the ensemble with the caption, “It’s suit number 1,356 for Blake Lively’s promotion of ‘A Simple Favor.’ This time custom pink Ralph Lauren Collection.”

Blake Lively Gives a Master Class in Pantsuit Dressing During ‘A Simple Favor’ Press Tour

While Kallon apparently meant for her remarks to be taken in jest — and not as a criticism — Lively was quick to point out that the fact her clothing choices even seemed noteworthy hints at what she describes as a “double standard” in the industry. “Would you note a man wearing lots of suits during a promo tour? So why can’t a woman? Just sayinnnn. No double standards ladies,” the mom of two commented on the post.

From pinstripe Zimmermann tuxes to Rag & Bone velvet pantsuits, the blonde beauty (who acts as her own stylist!) has seemingly been having a ball playing with colors, textures and prints as she travels the world to promote the stylish thriller flick. In interviews, she’s explained that the menswear-inspired looks she rocks both on screen as her character Emily and and off screen are inspired by her director in A Simple Favor, Paul Feig. And you better believe no one would bat an eyelash if Feig showing up to yet another press event in a suit.

Milan Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2019: See All the Celeb Front Row and Street Style Fashion

To her credit, the blogger immediately apologized for the joke that “didn’t translate” and explained that she’s loved Lively’s boss-lady looks and was excited to see what she’d wear next. In a final comment, the actress was equally gracious in recognizing that she missed the humor — but not before offering a bit more food for thought.

Chrissy Teigen Has Been Slaying the Post-Baby Street Style Game

“Nothing but love…I don’t expect everyone to like it,” she wrote. “Fashion that creates a difference of opinions is the fun part. I totally understand the missed humor. I do the same thing sometimes. Just lookin’ to encourage women to do what men do without being teased for it. 😊👍 Yes, even in a space as material as fashion. It all starts somewhere…♥♥ and everyone’s voice counts.”

Preach, girl!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!