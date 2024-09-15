Dearest gentle reader: There is nary a celebrity who could dare top Nicola Coughlan’s style at the 2024 Emmy Awards.

Coughlan, 37, stepped out at the annual awards show at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 15, looking gorgeous in a silver gown which shimmered on the red carpet. The sequin-covered design featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and peplum waist. She topped off the look with rosey makeup and sleek, straight hair.

Coughlan has long been a stylish force to be reckoned with, often showing off her chic tastes and self-confidence in every outfit.

“I think I used to be quite intimidated by [the industry], it sort of robbed me of confidence,” the Irish actress told Vogue in May 2022. “I thought, I really enjoy this, so why am I not bringing it into my real life? If I feel good, then everything else is irrelevant. Other people don’t have to like the looks — that’s totally fine.”

Sunday is Coughlan’s Emmys debut, where she is tasked as a presenter during the ceremony. While Bridgerton is not up for any trophies at the awards show, Coughlan’s season 3 debuted on Netflix earlier this year.

In season 3, Penelope Featherington (Coughlan) finally found love with her longtime crush and friend Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). They will next pass the baton onto Luke Thompson’s Benedict Bridgerton.

“I know it’s so lovely [and] one of the best things about TV jobs is you get to really explore a character long-form like that and sort of fill him in slowly,” Thompson, 36, said on The View in June. “As long as I keep getting to do that [but] obviously, it’d be great to really dive in at one point. we’ll have to wait and see.”

Benedict’s love interest, Sophie, will be played by show newcomer Yerin Ha. While few details about Bridgerton season 4 have been revealed, both Coughlan and Newton, 31, have revealed their intentions to return to the ton.