Shorter than ever! Britney Spears debuted a brand new haircut and it’s totally different than anything she’s worn before.

On Wednesday, December 16, the 39-year-old shared a pic of her new ‘do on Instagram just in time for the new year. “Cut my hair 💇🏼‍♀️ !!!!” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “You know what they say …. out with the old …. in with the new !!!!! Now let us pray 😉💋🙂✨ !!!!”

This new layered bob is unlike anything we’ve seen on the pop princess before. Though the “Toxic” singer typically wears her hair in long, blonde waves that reach below her shoulders, she’s experimented with a blunt bob, curtain bangs and other standout styles. But honestly, this may be our favorite!

The mastermind behind the face-framing chop is Dimitris Giannetos. “When boss BRITNEY SPEARS asks U for a new look, u do what u have got to do!” he wrote in an Instagram post alongside a black-and-white snap of the look.

This drastic new cut comes just a day after the performer’s dad, Jamie Spears, spoke out about his ongoing court battles with his daughter.

On Tuesday, December 14, the 68-year-old told CNN that he and his daughter were on good terms until August when her attorney filed to officially remove him as her conservator.

“I love my daughter and I miss her very much,” he told the publication. “When a family member needs special care and protection, families need to step up, as I have done for the last 12-plus years, to safeguard, protect and continue to love Britney unconditionally. I have and will continue to provide unwavering love and fierce protection against those with self-serving interests and those who seek to harm her or my family.”

Jamie and attorney Andrew Wallet were named Britney’s conservators following her public breakdown in 2008. In March 2019, Wallet stepped down, leaving Jamie her sole conservator. Then in September 2019, he took a temporary respite citing “personal health reasons,” leaving the hitmaker’s manager, Jodi Montgomery, to be named her conservator.

