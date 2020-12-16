New look for the new year! Ashley Benson debuted a chic, fresh hairstyle and we got all the details straight from her mane man, Joseph Maine.

On Tuesday, December 15, the 30-year-old actress took to her Instagram Story to show off her gorgeous bob, which featured stunning curtain bangs and a rooty platinum blonde color.

“The focal point of this look is the cut and color combo,” the hair pro exclusively tells Us. “I love how the platinum color really compliments her skin and the dark root gives her a lot of depth, making her light blonde pop. The depth in her root also goes with her eyebrows and makes her eyes stand out.”

As for the styling of the beautiful strands, the co-founder of Trademark Beauty tells Us he wanted it to “look effortless and just slightly tousled.” Obviously, he totally nailed it.

Though this fringe ‘do is actually a wig, it turns out that the Pretty Little Liars alum and Maine both loved the length so much that they ended up cutting her actual hair to match it.

“While this is a wig that she’s currently rocking, we were so inspired by it that we ended up chopping her real hair super short too,” the pro explains. “It’s pretty drastic!”

No kidding! But apparently Benson’s never been one to shy away from something new and daring.

“I love working with Ashley because we get to try so many different looks — she’s always up for new things,” he says. “This is our first time really playing with her hair since Paris Fashion Week in March where we did eight different looks. It was fun to try something new today!

We can only imagine after such a strange, quiet year due to the COVID-19 pandemic how great it is to get back into creating fierce new looks on Hollywood’s hottest stars. Hopefully we get to see a lot more come 2021!

