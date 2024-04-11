Brittany Mahomes is switching up her classic blonde ‘do for a spicier photo shoot.
“Feeling spicy🔥🌶️🤭,” Mahomes, 28, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, April 10, sharing professional photos of herself wearing a pair of black jeans and a coordinating bandeau top.
Brittany — the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes — also traded her blonde locks for long auburn waves, which had been styled by her longtime stylist Laurabeth Cabott.
Cabott reshared the glam photos onto her Instagram Story, writing, “Leave ‘em on RED.”
Brittany has notably rocked long blonde locks ever since Patrick, 28, made his debut with the Chiefs. For many NFL games, she often shows off her natural curls. For one game in November 2023, Cabott styled Brittany’s mane in a half-up-half-down look with face-framing pieces left out and used Hidden Crown Clip-In extensions to add volume.
“Depending on the thickness of your hair, you’ll want to use a full set of extensions for length and volume,” celebrity hairstylist Julius Michael exclusively told Us Weekly of replicating Brittany’s style. “If you’re just seeking volume, you would put in one row of clip-ins where needed. If you have textured hair you’ll want to go with a wavy hair extension.”
According to New York-based Michael, extensions can hold “a curl or wave better than natural hair.” He explained, “This is especially great for people who have fine or limp hair. It’s also great if you have frizzy hair because the extensions will help keep your natural hair smooth and the extensions won’t frizz.”
Brittany doesn’t just make a statement with her hair but also her wardrobe.
“[Suits] has inspired me to completely change my wardrobe,” she said during a January interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, referring to the USA Network legal drama that had a resurgence in popularity after hitting Netflix last year.
For NFL game days, Brittany often wears chic ensembles in Chiefs colors, sometimes twinning with pals Taylor Swift and Lyndsay Bell. (Swift, 34, and Bell are in relationships with Chiefs tight ends Travis Kelce and Blake Bell, respectively.)