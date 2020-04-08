Family bonding! Bruce Willis shaved his daughter Tallulah’s head while they spend time together in self-quarantine.

On Tuesday, April 7, the 26-year-old shared a video of her dad buzzing off her hair. “Gosh you look gorgeous, look at her,” someone says in the background, possibly her mom Demi Moore.

“You look like Joan of Arc dude,” someone else says.

Though Demi and Bruce have been divorced for two decades now, the Willis-Moore family has chosen to quarantine together. After Tallulah posted a picture of her parents, sister Scout and boyfriend Dillon Buss wearing matching green pajamas on Monday, April 6, she revealed they’ve been isolated for four weeks.

When someone commented that they weren’t really social distancing, she responded, “Hi! We made the choice to quarantine together and have been together for 27 days taking every precaution. Please stay inside and wash your hands!”

And though Bruce and Moore’s eldest daughter, Rumer, was not in Monday’s post, she shared a selfie from the same living room last week.

Lots of stars are buzzing and chopping their hair while stuck at home. On April 1, Katharine McPhee gave her hubby David Foster a quick trim while on Instagram Live, while Nicola Peltz shared a snap of her snipping the back of boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham‘s hair on Monday, March 30.

Other families getting in on the fun include Pink, Carey Hart and their daughter Willow. On Thursday, March 19, the former motorcycle racer let his 8-year-old trim his hair, while his wife videotaped it and shared it on Instagram.

When he started to see chunks of his locks fall onto the porch, he took over to finish the buzzcut himself. “We’re goin’ Full Metal Jacket people,” his wife, Pink, said in the background of the video she posted. “When you can’t get to a barber, you just get rid of it.”

