Chrissy Teigen won’t be shamed! The TV personality clapped back at Rep. George Santos for dissing her White House Correspondents’ Dinner dress.

The 34-year-old politician didn’t hold back when sharing his thoughts about the red carpet ensembles from the Saturday, April 29, event in Washington, D.C. “The racks at Kohl’s & Macy’s have to be empty after the amount of off the rack dresses I’ve seen so far from last night,” Santos tweeted on Sunday, April 30. “But before we dive into the rack gowns … What in the world was Chrissy Teigen wearing?”

The tweet caught the eye of Teigen, 37, who responded with a bit of humor. “I’m all for good s—t talking, but this is a legitimately great dress,” she wrote alongside a clip that showed her posing in the George Hobeika number she donned at the soirée. The whimsical lavender gown featured sheer fabric that draped her body as well as a crystal-covered corset at the bodice. (Teigen attended the celebration with her husband, John Legend.)

Teigen’s fans quickly came to her defense in the comments section. “I would die to wear that dress,” one social media user tweeted as a second added, “It’s a FABULOUS dress.”

A third follower condemned Santos for criticizing affordable retailers. “Not only is that dress amazing and highlighting the right features … but I’m guessing a lot of women at the WHCD do shop at Kohl’s and Macy’s,” the tweet read. “Cause many of them are regular journalists, not celebrity invites or the small percentage of nationally syndicated news anchors.”

Santos responded to the backlash later on Sunday. “So, the Twitter mob is outraged because I’m a millennial congressman with a sense of humor & a decent understanding of pop culture. I rather be relatable than think that face book is a book of face.” He added: “I work for my constituents and I take off weekends just like you.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

When a Twitter user asked why he shared his take on fashion in the first place, he replied: “Because I can!”

Teigen and Legend, 44, recently welcomed daughter Esti and are also parents of daughter Luna, 7, and son Miles, 4.

The 2023 White House Correspondents’ Dinner was hosted by The Daily Show correspondent Roy Wood Jr. and was attended by President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff. Additional attendees included Vanderpump Rules’ Lisa Vanderpump, Lala Kent and Ariana Madix. During his opening monologue, Wood Jr., 44, made a joke about Madix’s recent breakup with Tom Sandoval, who cheated on her with their Pump Rules costar, Raquel Leviss. At the dinner, cameras panned to show Madix reacting shocked to the mention.