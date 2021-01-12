New ink alert! Chrissy Teigen debuted a sleek tattoo down her spine in honor of John Legend’s latest song, “Ooh Laa.” After all, it is about her!

On Tuesday, January 12, the 35-year-old personality posted a video to Instagram showcasing the process of getting inked by go-to celebrity favorite Winter Stone. As the tattoo artist works with Teigen to figure out the design, Legend’s suave song plays. At one point, Legend even talks about the first time the cookbook author heard the song.

“Tell everyone about the first time you heard this song,” the 42-year-old crooner says.

“I don’t remember,” Teigen replies.

“I remember. It was in our bedroom,” he says. “We had to test run it to make sure it worked. It worked.”

Winter Stone also shared a final pic of the design in a black-and-white photo on his Instagram feed. “What a blessing to honor Chrissy with this ooh laa tattoo down her spine,” he wrote in the accompanying caption. “John wrote this sexy song for her so naturally she should have it tattooed on her right?!!! And if you haven’t heard BIGGER LOVE John’s new album: listen it’s so good!”

Teigen has been adding a lot of changes to her appearance these days. On Sunday, January 10, she took to Instagram to share her wig adventures as she tried out a purple new ‘do. Courtesy of celebrity hairdresser Jayy HairStyle, the Lip Sync Battle alum showed off her vibrant locks in a series of pictures and videos.

“Here’s the deal, I’m trying to figure out how to rock this now. It’s confusing,” she says in one Instagram Story video. “Join us in this journey of trying to figure out who we are.”

A week before giving the wig a go, the chef teased the look using a filter. Between her sticker face gems and the new nose ring, the whole thing is a total vibe. And we’re digging it. “Well I absolutely have to do this when I get home,” she writes in the caption, referencing her lilac hair. “I swear I’m okay! I realize this looks like I’m having a crisis lol I just wanna start looking the way I’ve always wanted to!!” Phase or not, we’re totally into it! Now she has the long, sleek tattoo to go with her chic, boho aesthetic.

