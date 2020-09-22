Number one fan! Chrissy Teigen is obsessing over Zendaya’s style and we can seriously relate.

The 34-year-old cookbook author took to Twitter on Monday, September 21, to fangirl over the 24-year-old’s awards show looks from the Emmys on Sunday night. “Every single thing Zendaya wears,” Teigen wrote alongside pics of the Euphoria star in her two different Emmy looks. “I want a redo of my 20’s.”

She even goes on to note that this was from only one evening. “This was just last night. She does this every damn day!!” Yes she does! From iconic magazine covers to Instagram pics, Zendaya knows how to turn heads in chic, unique and totally game-changing looks. After all, who could forget her cover story for the September 2020 issue of InStyle in which she wore all Black designers.

Of course, a lot of the credit should also go to the actress’ longtime stylist Law Roach, who was the mastermind behind her Emmy looks, the InStyle cover and many more show-stopping appearances.

On Sunday, September 20, the Disney Channel alum made headlines not only for becoming the youngest person to win a Lead Actress in a Drama Series Emmy, but also for her standout fashionable appearance.

First, she dazzled in a purple and black silk taffeta dress from Christopher John Rogers with Christian Louboutin shoes and Bulgari jewelry when presenting an award at the Staples Center in L.A.

Then later in the night, when accepting her trophy, she donned a custom two-piece dress by Armani Privé, which featured a black-and-white polka dot skirt with a silver studded bralette top. According to Roach, this number was supposed to be for last year’s Golden Globes.

“She didn’t end up going to the Globes, so the dress was waiting for its moment, and what a moment it became,” he told Vogue. “It all just worked; the skirt, the top, the earrings that matched the pink polka dots, everything was there.”

