Beauty #goals! Zendaya made the most out of the 2020 Emmy Awards. Not only did she stun in two beautiful ensembles, but she also rocked a seriously stunning makeup look. Plus, there was the major Lead Actress in a Drama Series win. But here at Stylish, we like to obsess over the beauty of it all.

Thanks to celebrity makeup artist Sheika Daley, the 24-year-old actress was the epitome of playful glamour as she accepted her award in a custom Armani Privé dress. “Her look is always very natural so we decided to do a retro pixie vibe to complement her polka dot gown,” Daley said. “We smoked out the crease of the liner, pulling the look together with the pixie bang and dress. Overall, the look is fun and flirty!”

The Euphoria star’s look was created using all products from Lancome, as she’s an ambassador for the brand. After prepping the skin with the Advanced Génifique Hydrogel Melting Sheet Mask, the Advanced Génifique Light Pearl Hydrogel Melting 360 Eye Mask and Advanced Génifique Youth Activating Concentrate, the pro applied Teint Idole Ultra 24H Long Wear Foundation for an even radiance that even the remote camera could pick up. If there were any areas that needed additional coverage, she used Teint Idole Ultra Wear Camoflage Concealer in Bisque W.

After the complexion was perfect, the pro created a piercingly romantic eye using the Dual Finish Highlighter in 01 Shimmering Buff to achieve a natural-toned shimmery finish and then enhanced it with the 04 Dazzling Bronze hue. For extra depth, Daley mixed icy gray shades from the Hypnôse 5-Color Eyeshadow Palette in Smokey Chic and applied to the creased.

Adding a retro twist, she lined the upper lids with Artliner Precision Felt-Tip Liquid Eyeliner and topped them off with the brand’s newest mascara. To finish up the look, Daley applied the Juicy Tubes Lip Gloss in 06 Shimmer for a high-shine pop.

