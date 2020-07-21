Christie Brinkley Gives Daughter Alexa a Dramatic At-Home Haircut

Wow! Christie Brinkley, 66, gave daughter Alexa Ray Joel a dramatic at-home haircut and the results are next-level impressive.

“Hair Today Gone Tomorrow!” the mom of two captioned before and after pics of her eldest’s daughter’s hair transformation on Monday, July 20. “Alexa Ray asked me to cut her hair because she wanted a change…she wanted Sass with Class 🌹 and I think we did it! Et Voilà! My beautiful baby!🐆💋”

In the “before” pic, the 34-year-old singer sits in a chair with her back towards her mom wearing an animal print skirt paired with a strappy black tank top. Her super long brown hair hangs straight down her back, nearly reaching the chair she was sitting in. Clearly, it was time for a cut!

Brinkley bravely chopped several inches off of the “Just the Way You Are Singer’s” strands so that the finished result falls just below her shoulders in shiny, loose waves. Billy Joel’s daughter’s locks look healthy, hydrated and like she just got a fresh cut from a professional.

Stars flocked to the comments section to praise Brinkley’s expert-level hair-cutting skills. Sailor Brinkley-Cook wrote, “This haircut makes me wanna sing grown woman by Beyonce” and model Nina Agdal raved, “Stunning!”

Others couldn’t get over how talented the Timeless Beauty author is. “Wow Christie! You’ve def picked up some tricks!” commented pro hairstylist David Lopez. Another asked what we’re all thinking, which is, “Is there anything you can’t do????”

This isn’t the only at-home beauty treatment we’ve come across this week. On Tuesday, July 21, Camila McConaughey gave her husband Matthew’s mom, Mary Kathleen McCabe, a manicure to keep her out of the nail salon amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“All appointments booked until 2022..! 😂” Camila captioned a photo of herself giving her a manicure while wearing a headlamp. “This nail technician is in high demand! Keeping Kay (my mother in law) sane during these times!”

