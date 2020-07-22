Ciara is all kinds of #goals!

On Monday, July 20, the 35-year-old songstress took to Instagram to show off her growing baby bump in a single-shoulder leather crop top and matching bottoms. As if they weren’t fierce enough, she topped off the look with layered gold necklaces, matching bangles and an epic afro hairstyle.

She simply captioned the iconic pic, “#rooted.”

Her makeup artist Yolonda Frederick reposted the snap, revealing she did the makeup, Kiyah Wright did the musician’s hair using a piece from celeb stylish César DeLeön Ramirêz. “Queen Tings 👑 ,” Frederick commented on the original post.

The edgy look itself was styled by Danasia Sutton, who paired Mianik Accessories jewelry with an ensemble from Matte Brand.

Fans flocked to the comments to cheer on the “Goodies” singer’s look. “All the vibes,” wrote one user. “This is everything,” another commented.

Ciara is due to give birth any day now. She and Russell Wilson announced that they were expecting back in January 2020. This will be the couple’s second baby together after their first, Sienna, was born back in April 2017. Ciara also has a 6-year-old son, Future Jr., whom she shares with her ex-fiancé Future.

The “1, 2 Step,” songstress loves being a mother, gushing about it in a PureWow interview back in November 2019. “Motherhood has just shown me there’s really nothing we can’t do as women. I feel really empowered having my kids in my life,” she said. “By far, my greatest accomplishment is having them. … I can’t even imagine my life without them. Life without them was not as good as it is with them.”

This empowerment seems to be reflected through her pregnancy, as she embraces her ever-growing bump in seriously stylish looks. Besides the leather outfit, on Wednesday, July 22, she shared a snap of herself wearing waist-grazing braids in an orange number, which also showcased her belly front and center.

