Another day, another killer fashion lesson courtesy Fifty Shades Freed star Dakota Johnson. The actress stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday, February 1,in a the perfect Givenchy Spring 2018 Minidress, which combined whimsical details for a feminine and flirty vibe.

Reese Witherspoon and Mini-Me Ava Phillippe Launch Draper James Spring Collection — See Every Look

Johnson is a master of wearing outfits that have a touch of sex appeal without being overtly “sexy” — they flatter and show skin without leaving nothing to the imagination, and this look is no exception. Her dress combines a mini length with a triple bow neckline that crosses at the neck with ruched sheer swiss dot sleeves. Each element is girly and fun, but when put together, it’s a perfect complement to the short length of her dress.

These Are the Best Hair and Makeup Products of 2018 Thus Far

Not to mention, the How to Be Single actress also picked the perfect way to accessorize her look: sheer tights. Tights became a staple of functionality (a.k.a. saving legs from freezing off) when opaque stockings became all the rage, but we’re happy to report that the sheer black hosiery of the age of high glamour (and made famous by many a Helmut Newton photoshoot) are back. More proof: Kate Hudson wore swiss dotted ones recently.

To complement the ensemble, the actress also sported modest pumps and natural makeup, because sometimes less is more.

Happy Birthday, Lauren Conrad! See Her Best Looks

Overall, Johnson is showing skin, but again, not too much. We could all learn a lot for her masterful balancing act of feminine and sultry style. Need more proof? Earlier this week, Johnson also demonstrated that it’s possible to make a military-inspired frock girly — which has us yearning for even more style lessons a la Johnson.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!